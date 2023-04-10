Anti-Piracy Protection Market size to reach USD 400.42 Mn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.15 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Anti-Piracy Protection Market is segmented into Anti-Piracy Protection Component, End-Users and Region. For the estimation of the Anti-Piracy Protection Market size, the bottom-up approach was used for the analysis.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Anti-Piracy Protection Market ”. The total global market size for the Anti-Piracy Protection Market was valued at USD 191.05 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.15 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 400.42 Mn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 191.05 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 400.42 Mn CAGR 11.15 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Component and End-Users Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Anti-Piracy Protection Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report covers competitive analysis of the Anti-Piracy Protection Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities and growth of the Anti-Piracy Protection Market in detail. Also provides an industry profile, market strategies, status, and core competitors and includes the factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively and includes an easy and clear business view of the industry to the decision-makers such as investors and stakeholders. The report provides an analysis of the key players in the Anti-Piracy Protection industry including their size, market share, market revenue, market growth, production volume, and profitability. The report provides regional coverage of key industries covered in the report to measure their dominance with Key manufacturers and services . The report Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Anti-Piracy Protection Market size.

Anti-Piracy Protection Market Overview

Anti-piracy protection monitors, manage and counter internet piracy. Many businesses have been deploying these solutions to send out stringent warnings to piracy masterminds and unwanted illegal downloaders. It helps to protect creators, publishers and distributors from unauthorized distribution of content.

Increase in the number of sites providing pirated content including TV shows, movies, games, software and books to drive the demand for market

Usage of the Internet and smartphones in developing economies, growth of digital technology and adoption of cloud-based services in the IT industry is expected to boost the Anti-Piracy Protection Market growth. Anti-piracy protection gives a comprehensive level of visibility, compliance, and data security for the cloud transformation of the industry. The increase in cyber-attacks and growing privacy activities in the entertainment and media sector are expected to fuel the market.

TV shows are more popular piracy content and the digital product industry uses various anti-piracy protection techniques. However, the high cost of services, technology and lack of technology awareness among the population are expected to restrain the anti-piracy protection market growth.

An increase in the adoption of anti-piracy protection solutions in North America to boost the regional market growth

In 2022, North America held the largest Anti-Piracy Protection Market share 2022 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The presence of key players that provide technologically advanced solutions and investing more in solutions is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. An increase in awareness regarding the importance of anti-piracy protection among employers adopting cloud services is a responsible factor for fuelling market growth.

Various countries’ government regulations related to data privacy and high spending investment on safeguarding the IT infrastructure are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Anti-Piracy Protection Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

• Service

• Software

Adoption of software among large enterprises to influence the software segment growth

Based on the Component, the software segment dominated the Anti-Piracy Protection Market share in 2022. The increasing use of the Internet and transformation into the digital industry is the main key drivers for segment growth. As a result, the early adoption of software piracy protection systems in large enterprises increases. Anti-piracy software is designed to manage, monitor and illegal copying or distribution of copyrighted or internet piracy.

By End-Users:

• Film and TV

• Gaming

• Music

• OTT Platforms

• Publication and Media

• Others



An increase in demand for video streaming content create lucrative opportunity for OTT platforms

Based on End-Users, the OTT platforms segment accounted for the Anti-Piracy Protection Market share in 2022. The OTT platform’s anti-piracy protection segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period in the market. The growing illegal copying and distribution of film, music, and software. Digital rights management (DRM) technology protects videos and helps prevent unauthorized copying and distribution of videos by encrypting and creating difficult copies or downloading.

Anti-Piracy Protection Key Players include:

• Red Points

• McAfee LLC

• Irdeto

• Verimatrix

• Synamedia

• Castlabs

• Friend MTS Limited

• Brightcove Inc

• APP Global

• Kudelski SA

Key questions answered in the Anti-Piracy Protection Market are:

What is Anti-Piracy Protection?

What was the Anti-Piracy Protection Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Anti-Piracy Protection Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Anti-Piracy Protection Market?

What are the key benefits of the Anti-Piracy Protection Market?

What are the new trends in Anti-Piracy Protection?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Anti-Piracy Protection Market?

Which segment dominated the Anti-Piracy Protection Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Anti-Piracy Protection Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Anti-Piracy Protection Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Anti-Piracy Protection Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the Anti-Piracy Protection Market?

Who are the key players in the Anti-Piracy Protection Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, End-Users and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

