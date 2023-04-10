March 2023’s Most Wanted Malware: New Emotet Campaign Bypasses Microsoft Blocks to Distribute Malicious OneNote Files

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,142 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has published its Global Threat Index for March 2023. Last month, researchers uncovered a new malware campaign for Emotet Trojan, which rose to become the second most prevalent malware last month.
As reported earlier this year, Emotet attackers have been exploring alternative ways to distribute malicious files since Microsoft announced they will block macros from office files. In the latest campaign, the attackers have adopted a new strategy of sending spam emails containing a malicious OneNote file. Once opened, a fake message appears to trick the victim into clicking the document, which downloads the Emotet infection. Once installed, the malware can gather user email data such as login credentials and contact information. The attackers then use the gathered information to expand the reach of the campaign and facilitate future attacks.
“While big tech companies do their best to cut off cybercriminals at the earliest point, it’s near impossible to stop every attack from bypassing the security measures. We know that Emotet is a sophisticated Trojan and it is no surprise to see it has managed to navigate Microsoft’s latest defenses. The most important thing people can do is make sure they have appropriate email security in place, avoid downloading any unexpected files and adopt healthy skepticism about the origins of an email and its contents,” said Maya Horowitz, VP Research at Check Point Software.
CPR also revealed that “Apache Log4j Remote Code Execution” was the most exploited vulnerability, impacting 44% of organizations globally, followed by “HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution” with 43% of organizations worldwide and “MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution” with a global impact of 40%.
Top malware families
*The arrows relate to the change in rank compared to the previous month.
Qbot was the most prevalent malware last month with an impact of more than 10% on worldwide organizations respectively, followed by Emotet and Formbook with a 4% global impact.
Top Attacked Industries Globally
Last month, Education/Research remained the most attacked industry globally, followed by Government/Military and then Healthcare.
Top exploited vulnerabilities
Last month, “Apache Log4j Remote Code Execution” was the most exploited vulnerability, impacting 44% of organizations globally, followed by “HTTP Headers Remote Code Execution” with 43% of organizations worldwide and “MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution” with a global impact of 40%.
Top Mobile Malwares
Last month, Ahmyth moved to the top spot as the most prevalent mobile malware, followed by Anubis and Hiddad.
Check Point’s Global Threat Impact Index and its ThreatCloud Map is powered by Check Point’s ThreatCloud intelligence. ThreatCloud provides real-time threat intelligence derived from hundreds of millions of sensors worldwide, over networks, endpoints and mobiles. The intelligence is enriched with AI-based engines and exclusive research data from Check Point Research, the intelligence and research Arm of Check Point Software Technologies.
The complete list of the top ten malware families in March can be found on the Check Point blog.
About Check Point Research
Check Point Research provides leading cyber threat intelligence to Check Point Software customers and the greater intelligence community. The research team collects and analyzes global cyber-attack data stored on ThreatCloud to keep hackers at bay, while ensuring all Check Point products are updated with the latest protections. The research team consists of over 100 analysts and researchers cooperating with other security vendors, law enforcement and various CERTs.
About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity’s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.
