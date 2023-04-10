Environment Monitoring Market is estimated to be US$ 17.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9% – By PMI

Environmental monitoring refers to the methods and actions that must be carried out in order to describe and monitor the environment's quality. It is used in the development of environmental impact assessments, as well as in a variety of other situations where human activities pose a hazard to the natural environment. It is a technologically advanced and advanced industrial branch. Environmental monitoring is also used for a variety of industrial and government purposes, including detecting and tracking changes in temperature, humidity, particulate matter, biological and chemical air pollutants, noise level, and water quality etc.
Key Highlights:
• China will launch the Gaofen environmental monitoring satellite in 2021. On top of a Long March 4C rocket, China launched an Earth observation satellite to monitor land surfaces, water resources, and air quality.
• In 2021, as offices reopen, ATMO introduces an air monitoring gadget that claims to provide a COVID risk score. The company, co-founded by Vera Kozyr, has rebranded as ATMO and is currently offering the Atmocube, an indoor air quality monitoring device for businesses and organisations.
The rise in government measures to safeguard the environment from air pollution, water pollution, and other types of risks is a major driver driving the market for environmental monitoring. Other factors such as increasing government activities in constructing environmentally friendly infrastructure and increasing use of environmental monitoring and software for industrial pollution control are likely to boost the environmental monitoring market forward. Another factor that is expected to drive more demand for environmental monitoring is increased knowledge of the negative health effects of pollution. This monitoring equipment also aids in the detection of potentially serious dangers and gives information on contamination protection, boosting the target market's growth. However, the high cost of environmental monitoring solutions, the delay in implementing pollution control reforms due to tight government economics, and the export barrier on environmental technologies in emerging countries are all challenges that could slow the market's growth.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Environment Monitoring Market, By Product (Environmental Monitors (Fixed Environmental Monitors and Portable Environmental Monitors), Environmental Sensors (Analog Sensors and Digital Sensors) and Environmental Monitoring Software), By Sampling Method (Intermittent Monitoring, Continuous Monitoring, Passive Monitoring and Active Monitoring), By Application (Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Soil Pollution Monitoring and Noise Pollution Monitoring), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Key Market Insights from the report:
Environment Monitoring Market accounted for US$ 16.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 17.49 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9%. The Global Environment Monitoring Market is segmented into Product, sampling method, Application, and Region.
• By product, the Global Environment Monitoring Market is segmented into Environmental Monitors (Fixed Environmental Monitors and Portable Environmental Monitors), Environmental Sensors (Analog Sensors and Digital Sensors) and Environmental Monitoring Software.
• By Application, the Global Environment Monitoring Market is segmented into (Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Soil Pollution Monitoring and Noise Pollution Monitoring.
• By sampling method, the Global Environment Monitoring Market is segmented into (Intermittent Monitoring, Continuous Monitoring, Passive Monitoring and Active Monitoring.
• By region, the Global Environment Monitoring Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Some of the key benefits of the environment monitoring market include:
1. Improved health and safety: Environmental monitoring systems can help detect and monitor pollutants and other harmful substances in the air, water, and soil. This information can help people and organizations make more informed decisions about their exposure to these substances, potentially improving health and safety outcomes.
2. Better resource management: Environmental monitoring systems can help organizations better manage their use of natural resources such as water and energy. By monitoring usage patterns and identifying areas of inefficiency, organizations can reduce waste and optimize their resource usage.
3. Enhanced regulatory compliance: Many industries are subject to strict environmental regulations, and environmental monitoring systems can help organizations ensure compliance with these regulations. This can help avoid costly fines and legal issues, and can also improve the reputation of the organization.
4. Improved decision-making: Environmental monitoring systems can provide organizations with valuable data and insights that can inform decision-making. For example, environmental data can help inform land-use planning, infrastructure development, and emergency response planning.
5. Increased public awareness: Environmental monitoring systems can help raise public awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainable practices. This can lead to increased support for environmental protection initiatives and policies.
Overall, the environment monitoring market plays a critical role in promoting sustainable development, protecting public health and safety, and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.
The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:-
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• Danaher Corporation
• Environmental Sensors Inc.
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• TE Connectivity Ltd.
• Raytheon Company
• Siemens AG
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Thales Group.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key Questions in the Report:
Some key questions related to the environment monitoring market may include:
1. What are the most common types of environmental monitoring systems, and how do they work?
2. What are the main factors driving the growth of the environment monitoring market, and how are they expected to evolve in the future?
3. What are the key trends and challenges facing the environment monitoring market, and how are companies and organizations responding to them?
4. How do environmental monitoring systems contribute to sustainable development and environmental protection, and what are some examples of successful implementation?
5. How do regulations and policies related to environmental monitoring vary across different regions and industries, and what are the implications for companies operating in these markets?
6. What are the ethical and social implications of environmental monitoring, and how can these be addressed by companies and organizations?
