Oleochemicals: The APAC Region Will Lead the Oleochemicals Market Through 2030 | At a CAGR of 6.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report segments the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market on the basis of type, application, and country.

Based on country, the market across China held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Vietnam is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Asia-Pacific Oleochemicals Market by Type (Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohol, Glycerol, and Others) and Application (Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Soap & Detergents, Polymers, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in demand from the end-user industries and surge in demand for sustainable and biodegradable products drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market. However, fluctuation in the price of raw materials hinders market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness regarding harmful chemicals in personal care products is expected to open lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market was pegged at $14.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including Ecogreen Oleochemical, Hancole, IOI Corporation Berhad, Kao Corporation KLK oleo, Musim Mas, P&G Chemicals Sinarmas Cepsa Pte. Ltd., Timur Oleochemicals, Unilever Oleochemicals Indonesia, Emery Oleochemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Oleon NV, Croda International Plc, and Global Green Chemicals. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Based on type, the fatty acids segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the fatty alcohol segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific oleochemicals market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

On the basis of application, the personal care and cosmetics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, the soap and detergents segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.