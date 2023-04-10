Citric Acid Regulators Market Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2031

The citric acid regulators market is expected to witness notable growth owing to its wide application as a preservative, taste enhancer & pH balancer.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Citric Acid Regulators industry generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals & fast food, introduction of innovative technologies, and a heavy inflow of investments in R&D activities, the upcoming trend of using natural flavor essence such as citric acid owing to rise in health awareness, and the high demand for stabilizers and antioxidant food ingredients across European countries to produce commercialized clean-label products drive the growth of the global citric acid regulators market. However, high cost of raw materials used in the manufacture of citric acid regulators hampers the market growth. On the other hand, increase in the use of citric acid regulators in the food & beverage industry, such as in bakeries, confectionery, sauces, condiments, and dressings provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than one-third of the global citric acid regulators market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in use of citric acid regulators in food and beverage products, owing to the high market demand from the Asia-Pacific population. However, the market in Europe is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for carbonated beverages and food products in the region. The report also analyzes the North America and LAMEA segments.

Key Players Are:

Players operating in the global citric acid regulators industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their citric acid regulators market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Archer Daniels Midland, ATP Group, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, CHEMELCO INTERNATIONAL B.V., Citrique N.V., Cofco, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, F.B.C. Industries, Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., S.A., Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd, JUNGBUNZLAUER SUISSE AG, Merck Group KGaA, Kenko Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., TTCA, Co., LTD, RZBC Group Co, Ltd., Tate & Lyle, and Shandong Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

The rise in the prices of raw materials used in the manufacture of citric acid regulators is impeding the market's expansion. Lime, lemons, grapefruit, black mold, and other citrus fruits are the primary raw materials used in citric manufacture. Raw material costs are unpredictable and impacted by a variety of causes such as harsh weather, political instability, pests, and disease. Furthermore, the widening supply-demand mismatch in the fruit market has hastened the price of citrus fruits.

Key findings of the study

-> According to citric acid regulators market trends, based on form, the anhydrous segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

-> According to citric acid regulators market, based on application, the beverage segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the citric acid regulators market forecast period.

-> According to citric acid regulators market analysis, based on the country in North America, the U.S. was the largest market for citric acid regulators industry in 2021, in terms of revenue generation.

-> based on region, Europe is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the citric acid regulators market, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on form, the anhydrous segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global citric acid regulators market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The demand for the segment is due to its dry form that allows easy transportation and reduces wastage. On the other hand, the monohydrate segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increased popularity and usage of monohydrate form in the food manufacturing industry.

