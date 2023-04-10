Celebration of 10 years of BNMT Nepal

On 21st September 2022, the Founder and Board Member of Britain Nepal Medical Trust-UK (BNMT UK), collaborators and stakeholders of Birat Nepal Medical Trust- Nepal (BNMT Nepal), BNMT Nepal’s Board and BNMT Nepal team gathered together to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of BNMT Nepal. The event was conducted with the objective of celebrating the successes of BNMT Nepal achieved in its first decade.

Several government and non-government level distinguished guests like, Guna Raj Lohani, Additional Health Secretary, Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP); Ms. Rita Bhandari Joshi, Director, National Tuberculosis Control Center (NTCC); Dr. Sharad K Sharma, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Section Chief, NTCC and Ms. Namita Ghimire, Acting Administrative Chief, Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC) were present at the event. We had the privilege of having BNMT UK founding member Ms. Rosemary Boere and BNMT UK’s Board of Trustees Dr. Gillian Holdsworth, to celebrate with us the 10th year anniversary of BNMT Nepal.

The program was divided into two parts. The first half of the event included activities with the internal team. The activities like group photo session with the whole staff and certificate distribution as a recognition of staff’s contribution were conducted.

In the second half, distinguished guests joined the event to celebrate with us. The event was formally inaugurated by Additional Health Secretary, Dr. Guna Raj Lohani. Followed by the inauguration, 16 posters were showcased by BNMT Nepal, presented by the project managers and relevant presented the project posters to the guests. In the session, a total of 16 projects were showcased by BNMT Nepal. The multitude and variety of projects of BNMT were well appreciated by the guests.

One of the highlights of the event was the sharing by our Executive Director, Mr. Raghu Dhital regarding the 10 key achievements of BNMT Nepal attained in the first 10 years, and our 10 priorities of BNMT for the future. Another special activity was honoring awards to the celebration of honoring awards to the exemplary staff for their remarkable contributions to the organization.

Also, in the event, we had the opportunity to interact with the founding member of BNMT UK, Ms. Rosemary Boere. This session was a bit different from the rest of the session, because we get to hear from the founding member of BNMT and her first-hand experience of the expedition she undertook with her team in 1968 to reach Nepal and establish BNMT. Ms. Boere became nostalgic and emotional while sharing the stories and staff were enthused to hear them.

The session was formally ended with the remarks from our Guests and Board Member. Lastly, Tharu Cultural Dance was performed by our field staff from Bardiya. The cultural dance also had TB awareness messages.