Abdellatif Hammouchi Receives CIA Director, William Burns

MOROCCO, April 10 - The Director General of Territory Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, received, Friday at his office in Rabat, the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, who was accompanied by some of his key collaborators as well as the U.S. Ambassador to Morocco, Puneet Talwar.

This meeting, which is part of the bilateral meetings between the two parties, was an opportunity to follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of the working visit made by Hammouchi to the United States on June 13 and 14, 2022, during which he met with the Director of U.S. national intelligence, Avril Haines, William Burns, and the Director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray, says a statement by the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

During this meeting, bilateral talks focused on the assessment of the security situation and risks associated with it at the regional level, and the review of threats and security challenges arising from the tense situation in some parts of the world, in addition to monitoring and anticipating threats from terrorist organizations, especially in the Sahel-Saharan region, says the same source.

This visit, which attests to the strength and depth of the strategic cooperation and coordination in the fields of security and intelligence between the DGST and the CIA, confirms yet again the common will of both parties to strengthen this cooperation even further, and consolidate bilateral coordination in the fight against terrorism and various threats to security at the regional and international levels, concludes the statement.

MAP:08 avril 2023