HM the King's Honorable Positions on Palestinian Cause Highlighted in Brasilia

MOROCCO, April 10 - The honorable positions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI towards the Palestinian cause were hailed, Saturday in Brasilia, on the occasion of a meeting of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil.

"We commend Morocco and HM King Mohammed VI for His honorable positions towards the Palestinian cause and for His wise chairmanship of the Al-Quds Committee," Palestinian Ambassador to Brazil Ibrahim Alzeben told MAP.

"In Palestine we breathe thanks to the breath you give us. We welcome the Arab positions and particularly those of Morocco which comfort us," he added on the sidelines of the meeting held in response to the incursion of Israeli forces into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the attack on worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Alzeben explained that through this meeting of Arab ambassadors, the Council wants to express to the Brazilian public opinion the official Arab position regarding the "unjust aggression against the holy places of Islam and Christianity. This is what we call on this friendly country and supporter of the Palestinian cause."

In a statement, the Council called for "respect for the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque, through the legal guardianship status exercised by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the action of the Al-Quds Committee, chaired by King Mohammed VI of Morocco."

The Council condemned "the violations and acts perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces in Jerusalem and particularly in the Al-Aqsa Mosque," calling to "protect the Islamic and Christian holy places of Jerusalem."

MAP:09 avril 2023