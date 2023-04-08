Telephone conversation with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow

TAJIKISTAN, April 8 - Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of Turkmenistan, Honorable Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

The Head of our state, addressing with words of support to the President of friendly Turkmenistan, expressed deep condolences to him and all his relatives on the death of the esteemed Ogulabad Eje.

Earlier, the Leader of the Nation sent a telegram of condolences to Serdar Berdimuhamedow.