Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,108 in the last 365 days.

Telephone conversation with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow

TAJIKISTAN, April 8 - Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of Turkmenistan, Honorable Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

The Head of our state, addressing with words of support to the President of friendly Turkmenistan, expressed deep condolences to him and all his relatives on the death of the esteemed Ogulabad Eje.

Earlier, the Leader of the Nation sent a telegram of condolences to Serdar Berdimuhamedow.

You just read:

Telephone conversation with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more