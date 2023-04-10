Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,076 in the last 365 days.

Shanghai Jing'an further promotes commercial activities in Nanjing West Road business circle

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai plans to build Nanjing West Road business circle into a more prosperous commercial hub with retail sales volume exceeding 100 billion yuan (about 14.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 3 years, according to the 2023 Forbes China Jing'an West Nanjing Road Forum held in Shanghai recently.

The Nanjing West Road business circle is located in the core high-end service agglomeration belt in Shanghai's Jing'an District. Last year, the business circle saw annual retail sales volume totaling more than 78 billion yuan, according to Commerce Commission of Jing'an District.

An implementation plan on optimizing the consumption environment in Jing'an District was released during the forum. The plan is centered on optimizing the access and operation services for consumer enterprises, promoting the vitality and diversification of consumer market supply, as well as creating a window to show the world with Shanghai's consumer economy.

The plan is the first of this kind issued at the district level in Shanghai, aiming to further create a world-class consumption environment, and welcome more commercial and trade enterprises to do business in Jing'an. 

Statistics show the total retail sales of social consumer goods of Jing'an District ranked the first in the downtown area of Shanghai in 2022. More than 70 percent of the top 100 world-renowned brands have opened stores in Jing'an.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-jingan-further-promotes-commercial-activities-in-nanjing-west-road-business-circle-301793072.html

SOURCE Commerce Commission of Jing'an District

You just read:

Shanghai Jing'an further promotes commercial activities in Nanjing West Road business circle

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more