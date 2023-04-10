Exports-imports via Lào Cai border gate thrive in Q1

VIETNAM, April 10 -

LÀO CAI — Export-import activities via the Lào Cai border gate in the northern border province of Lào Cai thrived in the first quarter of this year and reached nearly US$186 million, reported the local customs agency.

The value of exports reached $92.4 million, up 90.1 per cent annually, imports rose by 15.2 per cent year-on-year to $93.2 million.

Among exports going through Lào Cai border gate, farm produce still accounted for the majority, with a value of more than $71 million, up 63.2 per cent annually and accounting for 76.8 per cent of the total export turnover. The main export items include dragon fruit, banana, rambutan, watermelon, cassava, and mangosteen.

Vương Trinh Quốc, head of the management board of Lào Cai Border Economic Zone, said there are 335 businesses operating in exports-imports through the Lào Cai border gate at present, up 14 compared to 2022. — VNS