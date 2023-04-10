Insecticides Market: An In-depth Analysis and Its Implications for the Future of Mobility

Insecticides Market by Type

Asia-Pacific would be one of the leading markets, both in terms of market size and growth rate. Asia-Pacific would reach $7.2 billion by 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia-Pacific regional market held over 44% of the total global insecticides market in terms of value in the year 2013. Within the Asia-Pacific region, India is the largest market owing to high agricultural production of crops such as sugarcane, paddy, and cotton and also consequent high consumption of allied insecticides.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Insecticides Market by Type (Organophosphates, Pyrethroids, Methyl Carbamates, Neonicotinoids, Bio-Insecticides) and Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 - 2020" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

In terms of value, Organophosphate insecticides hold nearly 30% market share in the global insecticides' market by types. Organophosphate insecticides are widely used owing to their multiple applications such as fumigant, systemic or contact insecticide. Many large-sized companies such as DOW, Syngenta, and BASF manufacture Organophosphate insecticides via trade names - Lorsban, Dursban, Curacron and others. The high demand and ready availability are the factors driving the consumption of the Organophosphate insecticides globally.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the insecticides market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Insecticides Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $16.7 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including DOW Agroscience LLC, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Cheminova A/S, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Nufarm Ltd, E.I Du Pont de Numerous and Company. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Another product type, namely Synthetic Pyrethroid insecticide is also widely used, as it is a broad-spectrum insecticide, stable under direct exposure to sunlight and requires minimum usage to control insects. These benefits are cumulatively adding to the growth/consumption of Synthetic Pyrethroid insecticides.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the insecticides market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The global insecticides market, however, faces many restraints; for instance, environmental and health-related regulations. Recently, i.e., in September 2014, a new regulation banned the production of Chlorpyrifos insecticide as it was found to be harmful to children. Regulatory control on synthetic insecticides is paving the way of increased usage of bio insecticides in agriculture

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

