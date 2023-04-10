The animal health market accounted for US$ 1.98 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 3.47 billion by 2030-By PMI

The report. "Animal Health Market, By Animal Type, By Product, Feed Additives, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report. "Animal Health Market, By Animal Type (Production Animal (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Sheep & Goats, and Fish) and Companion Animal (Dogs, Cats, Horses, and Others)), By Product (Vaccines (Live Attenuated Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, and Others), Pharmaceuticals (Parasiticides, Anti-infectives, Anti-inflammatory, Analgesics, and Others), Feed Additives (Nutritional, Medicinal, Diagnostics, Instruments, and Consumables), and Others)), By Distribution Channel (Retail, E-commerce, and Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics), By End-use (Reference Laboratories, Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Key Highlights:
• In January 2018, Zoetis aquaculture division, PHARMAQ acquired Norland Sett Vaks to enhance its portfolio for vaccines products.
• In March 2018, Merck completed the acquisition of Vallee S.A. This acquisition was aimed to increase the former company’s animal health product
portfolio and drive its presence in Brazil.
• In April 2019, Merck acquired Antelliq Corporation operational in the digital field of animal traceability, identification, and monitoring solutions. This
acquisition aimed to improve the veterinary vaccines and pharmaceutical solutions portfolio of the company.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Preview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Animal Health Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Animal Type
• Market Snippet, By Product
• Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
• Market Snippet, By End-user
• Market Snippet, By Region
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Opportunity Orbit
• Market Investment Feasibility Index
• Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Animal Health Market, By Animal Type, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027
• Segment Trends
>Production Animal
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
• Poultry
• Swine
• Cattle
• Sheep & Goats
• Fish
>Companion Animal
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
• Dogs
• Cats
• Horses
• Others
4. Global Animal Health Market, By Product, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027
• Segment Trends
>Vaccines
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
• Live Attenuated Vaccines
• DNA Vaccines
• Recombinant Vaccines
• Inactivated Vaccines
• Others
>Pharmaceuticals
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
• Parasiticides
• Anti-infectives
• Anti-inflammatory
• Analgesics
• Others
>Feed Additives
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
• Nutritional
• Medicinal
>Diagnostics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
• Instruments
• Consumables
>Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
5. Global Animal Health Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027
• Segment Trends
>Retail
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
>E-commerce
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
>Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
6. Global Animal Health Market, By End-user, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027
• Segment Trends
>Reference Laboratories
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
>Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
>Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
>Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027
Analyst View:
Advancements in veterinary health care technological is driving the growth of this market, and this is expected to offer future growth opportunities for the market. These advancements include introduction of efficient information management systems, vaccine banks, and animal owner mobile technology. High innovation focus on animal health care has led to rising certain measures that are strengthening the growth of the market prospects. For instance, the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) is a public-private partnership to promote collaborative research in order to drive veterinary pharmaceuticals innovations in Europe.
A growing number of government initiatives to support animal health products is accelerated to the overall market. As per the data published by UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global population is around 7.3 billion and it is projected to reach nearly 9.7 billion by 2050, of which 795 million people are malnourished, as per the projection of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global animal health market accounted for US$ 1.98 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 3.47 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of animal type, product, distribution channel, end-user, and region.
•By animal type, production animal segment continues to register for the maximum revenue share when compared to other animal type segments. This can be attributed to increased governments initiatives to ensure human food safety.
•By product, feed additives segment is expected to register for the highest revenue share over the forecast period. Advancements in products which include the use of enzymes, metabolic modifiers, minerals, and probiotics are driving the growth of the segment.
•By distribution channel, hospitals & clinics estimated for the dominant share in the animal health market in 2019. Growing number of hospital pharmacies, along with high procedural volume as a consequence of frequent readmission of pets for treatment, has boosted segment growth.
•By end-user, the target market is segmented into reference laboratories, point-of-care testing/in-house testing, veterinary hospitals & clinics, and others
•By region, North America is expected to register largest revenue share in the he animal health market over the foreseeable future. This can be attributed due to increasing government’s initiatives to promote and improve animal health in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
• Bayer AG
• H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG
• Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
• Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
• Elanco Animal Health Inc.
• Heska Corp.
• Norbrook
• Laboratories Ltd.
• Merck & Co. Inc
• Virbac SA
• Zoetis Inc
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by animal health market:
1. What are the current trends in the animal health market, and how are they expected to evolve in the future?
2. What are the main drivers of growth in the animal health market, and what are the biggest challenges faced by companies in this sector?
3. What are the key product categories in the animal health market, and which ones are expected to grow the fastest in the coming years?
4. How is technology changing the animal health market, and what impact is it having on product development and marketing?
5. What are the regulatory and compliance issues that companies in the animal health market need to be aware of, and how are these likely to
change in the future?
