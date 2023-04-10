New Jersey-based Nurse Pens an Encouraging Book on Faith

God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living
Y.P. Accilien reminds fellow Christians that God is always present with her book, God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ocean of life, it is impossible not to be faced with rogue and seemingly insurmountable waves. It may be scary to go through an angry storm in the middle of the sea, but the good thing about it is that no one ever has to go through it alone. In this encouraging and faith-filled book by Y.P. Accilien entitled God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living, it tells readers that no matter what season in their life they may be in, God will always be present.
Phil Bolos says this book is ‘packed full of guidance.’ He further elaborates, “The main idea behind the book is that God is always there, which means that you are never alone and should never feel that you are out of options or on your own. Each chapter has a clear message and has helpful applications placed throughout which makes this an easy book to be able to use in your daily life. I highly recommend this to anyone who is looking for ways to being more positivity into their own life.”
Peppered with love and written by a Christian for Christians, Y.P. Accilien’s God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living truly is a nurturing read that teaches people to foster a closer relationship with God and strengthen their faith in Him. Copies of this book are now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores!
About the author:
When she’s not writing about books that toughen up one’s faith, Y.P. Accilien saves lives at the hospital as a registered nurse. Currently based in New Jersey, she is committed to making a difference in the lives of other people and has served as a Women’s Ministry Leader. For those who wish to know more about the inspiring life of Y.P. Accilien, please visit her website at https://www.yacciliens.com/.
