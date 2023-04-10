Y.P. Accilien’s Encourages Fellow Christians To Never Feel Alone

God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living
In her book God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living, she helps readers strengthen their walk with the Lord.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tough moments build a person’s character to withstand the test of time. Though it may seem like these challenges are unbeatable and almost too scary to overcome, the good thing is that no one is ever alone! Ministry leader and author Y.P. Accilien reminds fellow Christians to take heart and never be afraid to face obstacles with her encouraging book God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living.
In this religious non-fiction book, readers are invited by Y.P. Accilien’s practical yet profound approach to scriptures. She encourages her fellow believers that even in the mundanity of life, God never leaves. She also writes in such a personal way to really touch the hearts and minds of everyone from all walks of life.
“A heartfelt, thought-provoking, and faithful deep-dive into religion, building relationships with God, and finding a brighter future overall, author YP Accilien's God is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living is a must-read non-fiction and self-help book for faith-based readers. The author does a fantastic job of connecting with readers in a very personal way, and backs up her experiences and lessons with the scripture of her faith very accurately, making this a masterful approach to the subject matter,” says Tony Espinoza of the Pacific Book Review.
When she’s not saving lives at the hospital as a registered nurse, Y.P. Accilien makes a difference in the spiritual walk of other people as a women’s ministry leader at her local church in New Jersey. She motivates her fellow Christians by speaking in gatherings and of course, writing articles and books about strengthening one’s relationship with the Lord.
Truly an enlightening and encouraging read, Y.P. Accilien’s God Is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living is now up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
