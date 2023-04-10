Y.P. Accilien shares God’s love for the world with her new book

Submit Release
Ministry leader Y.P. Accilien reminds readers that God’s presence is everywhere no matter what in God is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey-based nurse and ministry leader Y.P. Accilien releases a faith-based book entitled God is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living under Canadian publisher Bookside Press. In this read, Accilien shares an empowering chapter after chapter of words that spark positivity for Christians who want to strengthen their walk with the Lord.

“God is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living is presented to readers who definitely enjoy non-fiction, educational and faith-based books which delve into the self-help and motivational genres. I found the author’s confidence and thoughtful approach to the subject matter truly beautifully represented in the writing, and made for an enjoyable reading experience. Those who are seeking motivation for building up their own relationship with God will be so engrossed in the author’s words and experiences,” says Tony Espinosa of the US Review of Books.

Accilien’s goal throughout the book is simple yet profound: to remind readers that God will always be with them through any season in their life, be it during moments of happiness or times of trials. Her knowledge of the scripture is told and expressed to the readers in a very understandable way that they may fully grasp the message easily, but leaving such a huge difference in their hearts.

Y.P. Accilien’s God is With You: Confident Assurance for Triumphant Living is recommended to anybody who wants to delve deeper into their relationship with God. For those who wish to get ahold of this book, copies may be purchased on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

