Animal Communicator Zan Ottaway to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A passionate woman helping animals in any way possible, especially with their needs – and in the most unique ways. This is the incredible story of our guest Zan Ottaway.

Zan Ottaway is an animal communicator that works internationally. Having done so since 2013, she communicates primarily with cats, and dogs. Not only does she communicate with living animals, but also with those animals that are with us in spirit: those animals that have already passed on.

Zan describes what she does as “mental telepathy with animals but mixed with rational behaviorism, that’s grounded in a meditative state. I use the behaviorism and mental telepathy to bring this all together.”

“People will come to me sometimes for behavior, and sometimes for health and healing,” explains Zan. “But the most important thing that I do is get to know the animal. I ask people to give me the name, photo and age of every animal they want to talk about, as well as every animal in the house. My goal is to establish an evidential train where the person gets the feeling that I am in contact with every animal. While I will sometimes Facetime, especially with animals at the end of life, I do most of my work telepathically by focusing on their eyes in the picture. I meditate for a couple of minutes with my client while sending love to their animal and asking for permission to communicate.”

There are many purposes that an owner will seek out Zan for her services. For instance, if an owner has ruled out various sicknesses with a vet, and the animal still isn’t feeling well. Also, if the owner suspects that the area of concern is behavioral such as animals not getting along, attacking other animals and people, or “doing their business” in places other than a litter box or outside. She sometimes will consult a terminally ill animal regarding the issue of putting it to sleep. One of the most unique services that she provides is to help find lost animals.

“I can never forget one of my most amazing jobs,” recalls Zan. There was somebody whose cat went out the window on Halloween. I felt like the cat was saying to me ‘I went out in search of candy but I defaulted to Lebanon.’ That’s what the cat said. I then asked the owner if she had any Middle Eastern restaurants in the neighborhood and she said ‘Yes, across the street’. The owner went over to the restaurant, and realized that there was a vet next door, where the cat was. It was a lost cat case.”

In addition to cats and dogs, she has communicated with other animals including horses, snakes, kangaroos, squirrels, and rabbits. “All species welcome,” declares Zan.

Zan received her training under Joanna Seere, Dawn Allen, Susan Deren, and Mediumship Teacher Linda Hunter. In fact, she credits Linda Hunter for inspiring her to go into business as an animal communicator.

She also has read many books from various professionals, including renowned animal communicator Penelope Smith, and behaviorist Mieshelle Nagelschneider.

Very passionate about sharing her abilities, she offers a sliding scale fee and encourages people to only pay if they are happy with the service. She also enjoys performing her animal communication service with rescue animals. In addition, the proceeds earned from this service are donated to the Dakin Humane Society. Also as a musician, she has written an performed a few songs about her career as an animal communicator, as well as for the purpose of raising money for the Dakin Humane Society.

“Many people are amazing at animal care and they want to be a little bit better. Some of them just want the optimum thing. What is the best thing to feed my pet? What can I do to help animals and their guardians coexist more happily?”

