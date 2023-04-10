Global Cake Pops Market Size Projected to Acquire USD 20.1 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR Of 8.3% | Confectionery Market Analysis

Kansas City, MO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Cake Pops Market By Product Type (Cake Pops With Sugar And Sugar-Free Cake Pops), By Raw Material (Milk, Salt, Flour, And Sugar), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, And Convenience Stores), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cake Pops Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 20.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What are Cake Pops? How big is the Cake Pops Industry?

Report Overview:

The global cake pops industry size was nearly $11.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surge to approximately $20.1 Billion by 2030 along with recording the highest growth rate of nearly 8.3% from 2023 to 2030.

A cake pop is made up of cake crumbs by mixing the latter with chocolate & ice and then shaping cake crumbs into small scopes. The product is one of the highly adopted sweet food products. The rise in the number of retail bakery shops has led to a massive demand for cake pops across the globe. Moreover, the facility of convenient shopping and reduction in the total costs of producing cake cops can prop up the global demand for cake pops.

Global Cake Pops Market: Growth Factors

The growing trend among consumers to purchase food products through e-commerce channels will prop up the expansion of the global cake pops market in the years ahead. A prominent increase in the number of bakeries across the globe will spur product penetration. An increase in demand for on-the-go snacks in emerging economies and developing countries with surging purchasing capacity of customers will boost the global market trends. Swift urbanization has also accounted for a rise in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets which will fuel the expansion of the cake pops market across the globe. The introduction of new flavors and the rise in popularity of convenient cake mixes will be some of the key factors driving the growth of the cake pops market across the globe.

Nevertheless, high costs of ingredients including sugar, milk, salt, and flour can impede the growth of the cake pops industry globally. Moreover, the easy availability of nutritive food products can further put brakes on the industry across the globe. However, the growing purchase of food items through e-commerce websites has resulted in huge revenue generation for the cake pops selling shops, thereby generating profitable growth avenues for the global industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 20.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Raleigh Cake Pops, Candy's Cake Pops, Sugar Bliss Cake Boutique, K & T Cake Pops, The Cake Pop Company, Sweets & Stems, Alessi Bakeries, and Alexandria Cake Pop Company. Key Segment By Product Type, By Raw Material, By Distribution Channel, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Cake Pops Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cake pops market is divided into product type, raw material, distribution channel, and region.

The product type segment of the cake pops market is subdivided into cake pops with sugar and sugar-free cake pops segments. Furthermore, the sugar-free cake pops segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR during the projected period. The segmental growth can be credited to the escalating demand for sugar-free cake pops from diabetics as well as persons who want to reduce obesity apart from enhancing their levels of fitness.

Based on the distribution channel, the global cake pops industry is bifurcated into online retail stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, offline retail stores, and convenience stores segments. Furthermore, the hypermarkets segment is projected to lead the distribution channel segment over the forecast timeline. Moreover, the growth of the segment in the coming years can be attributed to rise in the demand and purchase of confectionery items in hypermarkets.

Based on the raw material, the cake pops industry across the globe is sectored into milk, sugar, salt, and flour segments. Moreover, the flour segment, which dominated the raw material segment in 2022, will retain its segmental domination in the upcoming years. The segmental surge can be owing to flour being the key raw material required for preparing cake pops. Large-scale demand for high-quality flour in emerging economies will further proliferate the segmental surge.

The global Cake Pops market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Cake Pops With Sugar

Sugar-Free Cake Pops

By Raw Material

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Retail Stores

Offline Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cake Pops market include -

Raleigh Cake Pops

Candy's Cake Pops

Sugar Bliss Cake Boutique

K & T Cake Pops

The Cake Pop Company

Sweets & Stems

Alessi Bakeries

Alexandria Cake Pop Company.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cake Pops market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Cake Pops market size was valued at around US$ 11.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 20.1 billion by 2030.

Based on product type, the cake pops with sugar segment to account for the major share of the global market over the forecast timeline.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets segment is slated to contribute majorly towards the global market share over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific cake pops market is projected to account for the highest growth during the assessment period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Raw Material, By Distribution Channel, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The cake pops market in North America is predicted to register the highest CAGR over the upcoming years. The expansion of the market in North America can be subject to the presence of a large number of retail stores as well as hypermarkets and supermarkets in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, untapped market growth opportunities in the countries of Latin America will offer new growth opportunities for the market in the years ahead.

In addition to this, the cake pops industry in the European continent is predicted to witness substantial growth with a reduction in the cake pop production costs in these countries.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second half of 2022, Angelina Bakery, an Italian bakery shop renowned for adding new spins to various types of cake pops, introduced a vending equipment referred to as Angelina Pop. Moreover, the equipment helps consumers in enjoying Angelina's desserts. Reportedly, the desserts include more than 100 fresh food items apart from cake pops. The initiative will contribute lucratively towards the cake pops business in Italy as well as the continent of Europe.

In the first half of 2022, Starbucks Corporation, a U.S.-based firm, launched pineapple beverages, cookie biscuits, and cream cake pops. Such moves will provide impetus to the cake pos business expansion in North America and across the globe.

In February 2023, Butter, a U.S.-based bake shop, opened a brick & mortar shop in SoHo. The move will boost the expansion of the cake pops business in the U.S. and across the globe.

