Author Explores the Dystopian Genre Through the Eyes of a Small Family

"Pacifica" provides readers with a forewarning of Americas potential future

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Richard C. Deason makes his publishing debut with "Pacifica," a sci-fi novel, set in a politically charged, dystopian future.

Years after leaving his family to pursue his dreams, David is labeled a terrorist and dissident by the governments of Texas and East America. When mobs and riots begin to affect his family, David helps bring his family to his new home, Pacifica.

"Since I was very young, I imagined situations that always began with 'What if…?' or 'Wouldn't it be interesting if …?'" Deason said. "Over time, the ideas I had debated in my mind began to coalesce and a general theme and the outlines of a plot emerged. So, I wrote a few short stories and a play to practice both narrative and dialog writing. Once I was satisfied with my results, I began writing Pacifica."

Taking cues from the nation's current escalating political climate, and utilizing his in-depth knowledge of political science, Deason brings readers into a world where the United States has become a hostile, fractured country.

"Even though neither is mentioned by name," Deason said, "the book demonstrates the stark difference between the nature and motives of Capitalism vs. Socialism, of freedom vs. dictatorship, and indicates the ethics that underlie each."

Deason wants readers to gain a deeper understanding and empathy for both the characters in his book, and for those around them, to understand the issues others face, and how others can overcome difficult, often life changing decisions.

"Pacifica"

By Richard C. Deason

ISBN: 9781420829280 (softcover); 9781463476175 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Richard C. Deason graduated from UCLA with a double major in Economics and Political Science. He served four years in the US Navy, then returned to UCLA to complete his MBA. After working for several years in international banking, during which he traveled extensively in North and South America, Europe, and the Middle East, he took two years off to begin work on "Pacifica." Since then, he has held a variety of positions in community banking, software development, accounting, and the credit card industry while he worked to complete his novel. Deason has also written a play, several short stories, and poetry. He currently resides in the Los Angeles area. To learn more, please visit https://www.richarddeason.com/.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

afletcher@lavidge.com

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, afletcher@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE