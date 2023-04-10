Marketsandmarkets™ further Expands its Senior Leadership Team and Service Offerings with Strategic Appointments in its Mobility Vertical

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™ is pleased to announce a crucial addition to its senior leadership team with the appointment of Kaushik Madhavan as the Vice President – Asia region Automotive & Transportation. In his new role, Kaushik will lead the Automotive & Transportation Practice in the Asia region for MnM and deliver high value consulting & advisory engagements for clients.

With over two decades of experience in the automotive industry, specifically in strategic consulting and market intelligence, Kaushik has a proven track record of developing and implementing innovative strategies that drive business growth. He has worked with organizations across the industry value chain, from Policy makers to Vehicle manufacturers and tier 1 & 2 suppliers in developing and implementing growth strategies across a range of topics.

"I am excited to join the Automotive Advisory team at MarketsandMarkets and strengthen our relationships with key Mobility stakeholders and decision-makers. I am confident that our thought leadership in the Mobility space will enable our clients to identify new growth opportunities and establish a collaborative Mobility ecosystem," said Kaushik.

"We're excited to have Kaushik join our team. His expertise and experience in the automotive industry over a wide range of sectors and long-standing working relationships with Senior Management Executives, will help us in enhancing our capabilities and delivering even greater value to our clients," said Sarwant Singh, Global Mobility Practice Lead and Chief Commercial Officer.

