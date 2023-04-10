New ezPaycheck Accommodates CA Businesses with Simplified State and Federal Tax Calculations

The latest 2023 ezPaycheck payroll software accommodates California business owners and accountants with state and federal tax calculation features. Download and test drive today at no risk or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

California business owners and accountants are switching to e zPaycheck payroll software 2023 for the new flexible and simple CA state and federal tax calculations feature. Halfpricesoft.com released the new version for larger companies attempting to save money in the current economic climate. For only 139.00 per calendar year, customers can print unlimited checks for unlimited companies at one flat rate. Learn more at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/california-payroll-software.asp.

ezPaycheck software is designed to automate the paycheck process in an effort to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation and no cost at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

"California businesses are switching to the latest ezPaycheck payroll software for seamless state and federal tax calculations." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com,

Businesses get unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



Increased security by processing, in-house

Prints vendor checks for bill pay and other necessary business expenses.

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

I ncludes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Easily calculates differential pay

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note, preprinted red forms required for Copy A W2 and W3).

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.

Supports network access (additional cost)

Priced at $139 (per calendar year for a single installation), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

