transcosmos inc. offers 5A Diagnostics service to Nissen Holdings Co., Ltd.

TOKYO, Japan (PRWEB) April 10, 2023

transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has offered its 5A Diagnostics service to Nissen Holdings Co., Ltd. (President and Representative Director: Jun Habuchi).

■ Challenge

In 2018, Nissen Holdings announced its management policy saying "We will promote "selection and concentration" throughout our business from scratch, and return to profitability as soon as possible."

■ Initiative with transcosmos

In 2019, transcosmos began assisting Nissen Holdings in developing strategies to achieve their goal by offering 5A Diagnostics, a service that uses a unique metric proposed by Professor Philip Kotler and is specifically designed for diagnosing customer loyalty. transcosmos performed competitive analysis along the 5A's customer journey while visualizing key customer needs at the same time, thereby successfully helping Nissen Holdings develop its strategy. Since then, Nissen Holdings continues to use the service for strategy building, and is working on making customer experience even better and winning long-term customer loyalty with the support of transcosmos.

■ Results

Nissen Holdings carried out customer-centered loyalty marketing, and achieved a V-shaped recovery in 2022. The company continues to strive to expand business by prioritizing long-term relationships with its customers via loyalty focused marketing, rather than by putting revenues above all else.

■ Comment from a project member at Nissen Holdings Co., Ltd.

The findings of the 5A diagnostics reminded us that it is essential to build Nissen an irresistibly attractive brand that makes customers recommend us to others, and to enhance customer experience with an all-out customer centric approach. With this in mind, we have revisited our vision and incorporated the findings to our marketing strategies and organizational structure. Although not all of our initiatives are bearing fruit, we consider that the highest priority in mail order business is to offer greater customer experience powered by the voice of customers, and we, Nissen, are working as one towards this goal. Staying committed to our core, we will continue to carry out loyalty marketing going forward.

■ About the 5A's Loyalty Diagnostics by transcosmos

The 5A's is a new customer path proposed in "Marketing 4.0/5.0" by Phillip Kotler. In 2019, transcosmos formed a business alliance with MarkPlus Inc., an Indonesian consulting firm founded by Hermawan Kartajaya, the co-author of the book. In partnership with MarkPlus, transcosmos disclosed the 5A's metric and conducted research. With the business appliance in place, transcosmos has the exclusive right to offer services using the unique 5A's metric in Japan. In 2022, transcosmos expanded service coverage to include customer experience (CX) diagnostics, and named the service the 5A Loyalty Diagnostics, enhancing its loyalty marketing strategy.

■ About Nissen Co., Ltd.

Company Name: Nissen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Business: Online and mail order catalogue apparel and home interior shopping focusing on women's wear

Business support and B2B business leveraging its mail order know-how

Official online store: Nissen Online: https://www.nissen.co.jp/

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 173 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/



