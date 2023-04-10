EMPAVA introduces new 72-inch Whirlpool Rectangular Bathtub

In-home relaxation with space for two, delivered directly to the home

EMPAVA, a designer and manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, introduces the new 72-inch Whirlpool Rectangular Bathtub. This spacious tub provides a luxurious experience for two, creating a serene spa at less than premium pricing that can be purchased online and delivered directly to the home.

"Our 72-inch Whirlpool Rectangular Tub is perfect for those wanting to soothe sore muscles and reduce stress after a long day or strenuous workout," said Ricky Cheng, President of EMPAVA. "With more people spending time at home since the pandemic, the need for relaxation and stress relief is more important than ever."

Powerful 1.2HP Pump Supplies 10 Water Jets: The Whirlpool Rectangular Bathtub is equipped with 10 strategically placed jets that provide a deep tissue massage throughout the body. The 1.2HP water pump provides ample power for the jet system, while the UL Certified Motor ensures durability.

Sleek, Contemporary Design: With its rectangular shape, smooth edges and defined contours, this tub is sure to complement any bathroom decor. It comes in at 72 inches long, perfect for two people to stretch out and relax. The double-ended design offers comfort with an arched backrest that supports the body, and the generous 177-gallon capacity provides plenty of room to soak.

Led Lights for Illumination: The Whirlpool Rectangular Bathtub is the ideal place to relax, unwind, and rejuvenate after a long day. The LED lights installed in the tub provide a natural glow to create a relaxing oasis at home.

Durable, High-gloss Finish: This bathtub is made with a high-gloss surface that is stain and scratch-resistant, keeping its shine no matter how long it is used. Its smooth surface makes it easy to clean and maintain.

For more information about the 72-inch Whirlpool Rectangular Bathtub, please visit https://ibathtub.com/.

About EMPAVA

EMPAVA, designer and manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, offers more choices and more ways to purchase sleek, elegant and affordable kitchen and bath products online. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops and ovens, to stylish freestanding and whirlpool air bathtubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

