EMPAVA introduces new 72-inch Whirlpool Rectangular Bathtub

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,786 in the last 365 days.
In-home relaxation with space for two, delivered directly to the home
LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMPAVA, a designer and manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, introduces the new 72-inch Whirlpool Rectangular Bathtub. This spacious tub provides a luxurious experience for two, creating a serene spa at less than premium pricing that can be purchased online and delivered directly to the home.
TWEET THIS: "New 72-inch Whirlpool Rectangular #Bathtub by @empava features in-home relaxation with space for two, purchased online for style delivered directly to the home. https://ctt.ec/GlZV2+"
"Our 72-inch Whirlpool Rectangular Tub is perfect for those wanting to soothe sore muscles and reduce stress after a long day or strenuous workout," said Ricky Cheng, President of EMPAVA. "With more people spending time at home since the pandemic, the need for relaxation and stress relief is more important than ever."
KEY FEATURES OF THE 72-INCH WHIRLPOOL RECTANGULAR BATHTUB:
For more information about the 72-inch Whirlpool Rectangular Bathtub, please visit https://ibathtub.com/.
About EMPAVA
EMPAVA, designer and manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, offers more choices and more ways to purchase sleek, elegant and affordable kitchen and bath products online. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops and ovens, to stylish freestanding and whirlpool air bathtubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.
Media Contact
Louie Sosa, Merlot Marketing, 916-285-9835, empava@merlotmarketing.com
SOURCE EMPAVA