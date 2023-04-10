"All Quiet on the Western Front" Won Two Awards in the 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival

Recently, one of the core activities of the World Film Industry Conference Macau Summit --the 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival, the Golden Jasmine Award Ceremony was held in Macau. In the Five Continents Film Unit, "All Quiet on the Western Front" won the Global Best Film, and Daniel Brühl won the Best Global Actor with the film. Croatian actress Gracija Filipović won the Best Global Actress for "Murina". Italian director Luca Guadagnino won Best Global Director for "Bones and All".

In the Chinese Film Unit, "Song of Spring" won Best Chinese Picture, Lina Yang won the Best Chinese Director for the film, Baoguo Chen won the Best Chinese Actor for "In Search of Lost Time", and Haocun Liu won the Best Chinese Actress for "Only Fools Rush In". Other major awards also went to their respective winners.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" Won Two Awards, Including Best Global Film

The 2nd Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival was chaired by the famous Macau Chinese filmmaker Haige Wang, with French filmmaker Frédéric Gorchain, American actress Cristina Roquen, Hollywood director Dirk Russell, Australian film director Daniel Taplitz, Hollywood director Nicholas Meyer, Chinese actress HaiRong Tian and Chinese director Sherwood Hu as the jury members of the main competition, which selected new films that was released for the first time from January 1 to December 31, 2022 in various countries and regions around the world.

The evening's awards ceremony was starry. Marie Roland Alain Wong Yen Cheong, Ambassador of Mauritius to China; Deborah Gabinetti, President of the Bali International Film Festival; Joanne Goh, President of the Malaysian International Film Festival; Catherine Fitzgerald, President of the New Zealand International Film Festival; Catherine Fitzgerald, President of the New Zealand International Film Festival; Deanna Gao, President of the Paris Chinese Film Festival; H.E. Ambassador Baher Sheweikhi, Consul General of the Consulate General of Egypt in Hong Kong; Mr. Gonzalo Javier Sabate, Consul General of the Consulate General of Argentina in Hong Kong; Mr. Rodrigo Manuel Rocca de la Fuente, Vice-Consul of the Consulate General of Argentina in Hong Kong; Mr. Almas Seitakynov, Consul General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong; Mr. Bilal Ahmad BUTT, Consul General of Pakistan in Hong Kong; Dr. Adebayo E. Adeyemi, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Hong Kong and Macau; Mr Chaturont CHAIYAKAM, Consul General of the Royal Thai Consulate General in Hong Kong; Mr. Rafael Custódio Marques, Consul General of Mozambique in Macau; Luc Bendza, Chief Representative of the African Film Institute in China; Mr. Johnny K.S. Lam, Vice Consul of the Dominican Republic in Hong Kong; Mr. Ivan Seixas, Consul General of Brazil in Hong Kong; Ms. Krisztina Dóra Koletár, Trade Commissioner of Hungary in Hong Kong; You Ge, Baoguo Chen, Zhizhong Huang, Jinsong Wang, Shaohua Ma, Chenggong Zhang, Hanlin Gong, Siyuan Wu, Jun Wen, Bak-Ming Wong, Yufang Wu, Huimin Tao, Hairong Tian, Daniel Brühl, Gracija Filipović, Lina Yang, Ke Su, Ting Zhang, Yuzhu Yao, Taishen Cheng, Lei Feng, Ming Fan, Xi Sun, Xiru Fu and many other famous Chinese and foreign film and television workers attended the event. Dr. Yingwei Wang, President of Sands China Limited, Ting Zhu, President of the World Film Industry Conference, and Marie Roland Alain Wong Yen Cheong, Ambassador of Mauritius to China, addressed the audience on stage. Chairman Wang Haige of the World Film Industry Conference was unable to be present in person, so he made a special video speech. World Film Industry Conference Honorary Chairman Sunxi Yang, Hong Kong Federation of Journalists Council President Guoliang Zhang, Hong Kong Federation of Literary and Art Circles Executive Vice President and Hong Kong Art Association Chairman Tinhang Lam and other guests from all walks of life were also present to congratulate them. The award ceremony was hosted by Da Niu and Mi Li.

In the Five Continents Film Unit, which has received the most attention from global film fans, "All Quiet on the Western Front", which received seven nominations, finally won the two awards of Best Global Picture and Best Global Actor. Daniel Marc Dreifuss, the film's producer, happily thanked the organizing committee and the jury when he came on stage to receive the award. Daniel Brühl, who won the Best Global Actor for the film, was busy with his work and the producer received the award on his behalf.

Croatian actress Gracija Filipović, who won the Best Global Actress for "Murina", came to the venue to receive the award on that night, her slender and beautiful appearance attracted attention, and she excitedly received the trophy and expressed her gratitude to the jury.

Italian Director Won Best Global Director, Sho Miyake and others won Best Global Screenwriter

Italian director Luca Guadagnino won the Best Global Director for "Bones and All". As a hot work at last year's festivals, "Bones and All" has already won numerous awards, with Luca Guadagnino winning the Silver Lion for Best Director at the 79th Venice Film Festival in 2022. His artistic expression in this romantic horror film has won many fans recognition, making it a well-deserved award.

In the race for the Best Global Screenwriter, "Small Slow But Steady", a Japanese film written by Sho Miyake and Masaaki Sakai, won the award for its extraordinary script and a touching story. Miyake also directed the film, which won first place at Japanese Film of the Year at the 65th Japan Film Blue Ribbon Awards. The young Japanese director and screenwriter, born in 1984, has become a shining star in the Japanese and international film industry.

In addition, Irish actor Kerry Condon won Best Global Supporting Actress for her outstanding performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin", and the Korean actor Yo-Han Byun won Best Global Supporting Actor for "Hansan: Rising Dragon". The other awards in the Five Continents Film category also went to their respective winners.

"Song of Spring" Won Two Awards In The Chinese Category, Baoguo Chen Won the Best Chinese Actor

As a global international film festival organized by the Aollywood Producers Association, the Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival has a special Chinese Film Unit, which is of great interest to Chinese film fans.

At the ceremony, the film "Song of Spring", which was directed by Lina Yang won the Best Picture and Best Director awards, making it the biggest winner in the Chinese Film Unit. She said happily in her speech, "I am very grateful to the judges for their encouragement and love for ‘Song of Spring', I didn't think we would win Best Picture. It's a great honor for my colleagues and everyone in the cast and crew."

As a female director, Lina Yang called for "more opportunities for our actresses, not to play grandmothers at 40 or 50 years old, I always believe that they can shine at any time, and I think Ms. Wu Yanshu and Ms. Xi Meijuan have done just that!"

Baoguo Chen won the Best Actor for "In Search of Lost Time". Firstly he thanked the film's producer Dong Yu and director Derek Tung-Shing Yee when he took to the stage to receive his award, "I admire that during the epidemic, Bona Film planned and financed such a film that shows the great love of the people in the world. I want to wish everyone with a dream of film the best of luck for their unselfish work".

The Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival is a global international film festival organized by the Aollywood Producers Association. The Golden Jasmine Awards, founded in 2022, is part of the World Film Industry Conference series of events. And it is open to films released in all countries and regions around the world, and aims to recognize outstanding films and filmmakers from around the world who have actively explored and innovated in the development of the art of films.

