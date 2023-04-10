OBI Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at AACR 2023 Annual Meeting for OBI-999 combination synergy with checkpoint inhibitor as well as Globo H-targeted CAR T-cell immunotherapy

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBI Pharma, Inc. (TPEx: 4174) today announced preclinical data demonstrating significant synergistic effects of OBI-999 and pembrolizumab (anti-PD1 mAb) in four different cancer models, as well as the potent antitumor effect of a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapy targeting Globo H. These data will be presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from 14th-19th April, 2023 in Orlando, Florida (USA).



OBI's Chief Scientific Officer Ming-Tain Lai, Ph.D., commented that "Our scientific data suggest OBI-999 creates a tumor microenvironment that can significantly enhance the function of pembrolizumab. This potentiated anti-tumor effect was evident in four different xenograft models (breast, gastric, colorectal, and small cell lung cancer) that expressed Globo H and PD-1. These findings support the clinical study of combination therapeutic strategies that pair OBI-999 with anti PD-1/PD-L1 cancer therapeutics. OBI has also developed the first CAR T-cell therapy (OBI-R007) targeting Globo H, which demonstrates a strong and specific anti-tumor effect on Globo H-expressing tumor cells. These encouraging results warrant further development of this novel cellular therapy."

Title: OBI-999, an anti-Globo H antibody drug conjugate, exhibits synergistic anti-tumor effect in combination with pembrolizumab

Title: Globo H-targeted CAR T cell cancer immunotherapy

The e-posters will be available for browsing at the AACR Annual Meeting beginning at 12:00 PM ET on April 14, as well as on the OBI Pharma website (www.obipharma.com) beginning on April 20.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwanese biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for important unmet medical needs against promising cancer targets such as the Globo series of glycosphingolipids (including Globo H and SSEA-4), AKR1C3, Trop-2, and others.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio targeting Globo H includes: two Globo H active immunotherapy vaccines, Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822) and OBI 833; the Globo H antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) OBI-999, and the Globo H CAR T-cell therapeutic OBI-R007. OBI's pipeline also includes the first-in-class AKR1C3-targeted small-molecule prodrug OBI-3424, which selectively releases a potent DNA-alkylating antitumor agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme, and the novel next generation Trop-2 ADC, R992, which is designed to target 1st generation Trop-2-ADC resistant cancers. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

