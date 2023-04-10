U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Forney, Texas Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Kaufman County with the opening of their newest office location.

FORNEY, Texas, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Forney, Texas. The new office is part of the organization's Outreach Program serving rural and underserved communities and will offer convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments to patients in Kaufman County beginning April 5th. The office will treat patients of all ages for a range of dermatologic conditions, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.

Patients seeking dermatologic treatment in rural areas may have extensive wait times or may have to travel an hour or more to reach practitioners in urban and suburban areas. U.S. Dermatology Partners is opening over 30 new locations across eight states to address this problem. New offices, like the one in Forney, will give patients in rural areas easier access to essential dermatological care. Certified Physician Assistant, Kelsey Bodell, will be the primary practitioner at the Forney office with oversight from Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Brad Graham.

U.S. Dermatology Partners CEO, Paul Singh stated, "We're pleased to offer premier dermatological services to patients in Forney and Kaufman County. This new office will give patients preventive care options that will enhance their well-being and enable them to receive earlier detection of serious issues like skin cancer when treatment is more manageable."

Forney is a growing community located in Kaufman County, the third fastest-growing county in the nation, just north of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. With a population projected to reach 100,000 by 2025, top fortune 500 companies including Amazon and Goodyear Tire & Rubber have put down roots there. At the city's 170-acre Community Park, you'll find athletic fields and courts, trails, and a splash pad for family fun. As new residents are drawn to this family-friendly community, demand for businesses and services has grown in tandem. Forney has been named by the Texas Legislature as the "Antique Capital of Texas."

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Cushing, Oklahoma, and Wylie, Texas, which expand on their efforts to reach more patients, delivering high-quality care, throughout the country.

The new Forney office is conveniently located at 410 Pinson Road, Forney, TX 75126. Patient appointments are available year-round. The Forney office accepts Medicare and Medicare Supplement programs as well as most national medical insurances including Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna, and Aetna, as well as regional insurances including Amerigroup.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call (469) 654-1238 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year. With nearly 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural,

underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

