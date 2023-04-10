UMC Reports Sales for March 2023

There were 500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,715 in the last 365 days.
United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC"), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2023.
Revenues for March 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
March
|
17,688,853
|
22,140,452
|
-4,451,599
|
-20.11
|
%
|
Jan.-Mar.
|
54,209,447
|
63,422,820
|
-9,213,373
|
-14.53
|
%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005155/en/
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.