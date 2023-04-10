Fluorescent Imaging Market Growth Projected to Reach US$ 1,290.81 Million by 2030: Growth Plus Reports Study

There were 500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,780 in the last 365 days.
Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluorescent imaging market is expected to reach US$ 1,290.81 million by 2030, with a revenue CAGR of 6.85%, according to a new Growth Plus Reports research. The research looks at key tactics, trends and potential, competition, evolving industry dynamics, market size, statistics and projections, and key investment territories.
Key Takeaways:
Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/fluorescent-imaging-market/8499
Fluorescent Imaging Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 711.04 million
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 1,290.81 million
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 6.85% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Type, Technology, Component, End User, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The growing use of fluorescent imaging in research and development will drive the revenue growth of fluorescent imaging market. Furthermore, the launch of new and innovative fluorescent imaging systems are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, its excellent sensitivity and precision for non-invasive detection of cancerous tissues is expected to support the market's revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global fluorescent imaging market from four perspectives: Type, Technology, Component, End User, and Region.
Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global fluorescent imaging market is segmented into inverted fluorescence microscopy and upright fluorescence microscopy. The upright fluorescence microscopy segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because when compared to inverted fluorescence imaging, upright fluorescent imaging has several benefits, including the ability to photograph bigger materials and the potential of better resolution due to less light scattering.
Technology Segmentation: Based on the technology, the global fluorescent imaging market is segmented into wide-field imaging, total internal reflection fluorescence imaging, and confocal imaging. The wide-field imaging segment dominates the market because it is a quick and simple method with a benefit in single-cell layer imaging.
Component Segmentation: Based on the component, the global fluorescent imaging market is segmented into equipment and software consumables. The equipment segment dominates the market because it provides numerous benefits, including high sensitivity, specificity, and resolution, and the ability to visualise biological processes in real time.
End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global fluorescent imaging market is segmented into research laboratories, hospitals, diagnostics centers, and others. The research laboratories segment dominates the market because fluorescent imaging is an effective tool used in research labs to visualise and study biological processes at the cellular and molecular levels.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global fluorescent imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
North America dominates the global fluorescent imaging market with the largest revenue share of the market. are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.
Request For Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/fluorescent-imaging-market/8499
Competitive Landscape
Some key players operating in the global fluorescent imaging market are:
The fluorescent imaging market is somewhat competitive with a number of global corporations. Leading players invest in technological advancements, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.
Recent developments:
Table of Content
FLUORESCENT IMAGING MARKET TOC
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8499
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction
Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store
Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:
Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market by Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, ELISPOT, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Blood Banks, Research Centers, Others) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
Meningococcal Meningitis Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Antibiotic Therapy, Vaccine), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies)- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
IVUS Catheters Market by Modality (Virtual Histology IVUS, iMap IVUS), Type (Mechanical IVUS Catheters, Digital IVUS Catheters), Indication (Aortic Aneurysm, Coronary Artery Disease), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
Cardiac Diagnostic Catheters Market by Type (Electrophysiology Catheters, PTCA Balloons Catheters), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics and Imaging Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
Bioprocess Containers Market by Type (2D Bioprocess Containers, 3D Bioprocess Containers), Application (Upstream Process, Downstream Process), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/