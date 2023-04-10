Mobile CDN Market Projected To Hit USD 41.12 Billion at a CAGR of 12.50% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

There were 500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,783 in the last 365 days.
New York, US, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Mobile CDN Market: By Component, By Type, and By End-User Forecast till 2030", the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 12.50% to attain a valuation of around USD 41.12 Billion by the end of 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities, along with the competitive landscape and key players in the industry.
Mobile Content Delivery Network Industry Key Players
Mobile Content Delivery Network Market Report Scope
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Mobile CDN Market Size by 2030
|USD 41.12 Billion
|Mobile CDN Market Growth
|12.50% CAGR during 2022-2030
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Key Market Drivers
|The North American region is witnessing a huge growth due to increasing penetration of smartphones which is, in turn, propelling the market growth of the mobile content delivery network.
Market Segmentation
The global mobile content delivery market is segmented based on type, solution, deployment, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into video content, audio content, and gaming content. Based on the solution, the market is segmented into content delivery network (CDN), traffic management, network optimization, and data analytics. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into media and entertainment, gaming, education, and others.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive landscape of the mobile content delivery market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. Key players in the market include Akamai Technologies, AT&T, CDNetworks, Ericsson, Highwinds, Limelight Networks, Microsoft, NTT Communications, Verizon, and Wowza Media Systems.
These players are focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their market presence and offer advanced solutions to their customers. For instance, in 2020, Limelight Networks announced the acquisition of Moov Corporation, a provider of live streaming and video hosting services, to enhance its content delivery solutions.
Overall, the global mobile content delivery market is expected to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for digital content and the adoption of advanced technologies for content delivery. The market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their market presence and offer advanced solutions to their customers
Recent Developments
Mobile content delivery market is rapidly evolving and constantly witnessing new developments. The market is characterized by the emergence of new technologies, partnerships, and product launches, which are driving growth and innovation.
In recent years, the demand for mobile content delivery has been increasing exponentially due to the rise in the number of mobile users worldwide. This has led to several developments in the market, including:
These recent developments are expected to drive the growth of the mobile content delivery market in the coming years, providing more efficient and effective services to customers.
Regional Analysis
The global mobile content delivery market is analyzed across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of smartphone users and the growing demand for digital content in the region.
Covid-19 Impact on the Market
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the mobile content delivery market, with a rise in demand for digital content and the need for reliable and fast delivery services. The pandemic has also led to an increase in remote work and online education, further driving the growth of mobile content delivery services.
Industry Trends
The mobile content delivery market has seen a rise in demand for live streaming, video-on-demand, and gaming content, leading to the development of advanced technologies and platforms to deliver high-quality content. The adoption of 5G technology and the increasing number of connected devices are also contributing to the growth of the market.
