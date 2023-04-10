Homogenizers Market is Estimated to Reach USD 3.21 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homogenizers Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Homogenizers Market Information by Type, Technology, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the homogenizer market to be worth USD 3.21 billion, developing at a rate of 4.3% between 2021 and 2030.

Market Synopsis

The homogenization of a variety of materials, including tissue, plants, soil, food, and many others, is done using industrial or laboratory homogenizers.

The market for homogenizers is anticipated to grow faster as more conventional homogenizing equipment is replaced with automated homogenizing equipment, mostly in emerging nations worldwide. The retail food industry is predicted to benefit from rising middle-class disposable income, which would also enhance the global homogenizers market by increasing the demand for homogenizer products.

The demand from several end-user industries, including food & dairy, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, biotechnologies, and chemical, is also developing, which is driving up the market for homogenizers. The expansion of the worldwide homogenizers market is also anticipated to be constrained by the high cost of homogenizing equipment.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the homogenizers market are

Krones AG

GEA Group

SPX Corporation

Sonic Corporation

Avestin Inc.

Bertoli s.r.l

FBF Italia s.r.l

PHD Technology International LLC

Microfluidics International Corporation

Ekato Holding GmbH

Alitec

Simes SA

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3.21 Billion CAGR 4.30% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Technology, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased adoption of the homogenization techniques Offering new categories of products Increasing their shelf-life



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (119 Pages) on Homogenizers:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/homogenizers-market-1939



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to its application in breaking down fat globules and reducing particle size in food and dairy processing, the industry is expanding rapidly. Dairy and non-alcoholic beverages benefit greatly from the texture and viscosity provided by homogenizers. Because food items have a short shelf life and their quality quickly degrades as a result, homogenizers are necessary. For food producers, distributors, and even retailers, these gadgets greatly increase the shelf life of perishable foods.

Demand for ready-to-eat food items including sauces, spreads, salad dressings, fruit juices and concentrates is being driven by the expanding food and beverage industry as a result of changing consumer attitudes toward packaged and processed food items and changing lifestyles. For the manufacturing of pharmaceutical components with specific sizes, homogenizers are being used more and more in the pharmaceutical industry. To make particles stable and therapeutically useful in conditions of high pressure, shear, turbulence, and acceleration, homogenizers are employed.

The pharmaceutical industry is expanding as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular issues brought on by a fast-paced lifestyle, sedentary employment, inadequate physical activity, an increase in stress, and poor or unhealthy dietary choices. Nevertheless, the market expansion is hampered by the high cost of homogenizers as well as the regulation of homogenizers utilized in the pharmaceutical industry to get regulatory authority permission. The development of high-pressure and ultrahigh-pressure homogenizers thanks to emerging technical advancements is accelerating market expansion.



Market Restraints:

The need for a significant capital investment in homogenizers, strict governmental requirements, and expensive maintenance costs are major challenges that are anticipated to impede market expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to lockdowns, company closures, and travel restrictions, the pandemic epidemic has had an impact on various countries' economy and businesses. The global food and beverage industry is one of the key sectors dealing with significant disruptions like supply chain breaks, decreased production and employee numbers, technology event terminations, product distribution and advertising, and office closures due to curfew and lockdown, which reduced product sales.

With its prevalence and significant raw material suppliers, China is one of the world's leading industrial centres. The collapse of the global economy, supply chain difficulties, and industry closures brought on by the coronavirus outbreak are all having an effect on the growth of the bacon market. The most recent pandemic outbreak began in Wuhan (a Chinese province) in the year 2019, and it quickly spread around the world. These elements disrupt the global market trend and growth of homogenizers.



Market Segmentation

By Type

On the basis of type, the global homogenizers market has been segmented into pressure, ultrasonic, and mechanical.

In 2020, the ultrasonic market category held the biggest market share. Small particle production, the ability to handle materials with high solid concentrations, and the ability to create stable dispersion, emulsion, and suspension are all advantages of ultrasonic homogenizers, which are driving the market's expansion.

By Technology



Based on technology, the homogenizers market has been divided into single-valve assembly and two-valve assembly.

Over the review period, a significant revenue share will be held by the two-valve assembly homogenizer segment. The two-valve assembly increases the homogenizer's efficiency by assisting in pressure control, clump reduction, and homogenization optimization. These homogenizers are employed in the dairy and cosmetic sectors to emulsify high-fat products that need intensive processing.

By Application



On the basis of application, the global homogenizers market has been segmented into personal care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemical, and others.

According to estimates, the food and beverage sector will be most important to the market's future growth. Due to shifting consumer demand patterns, the altering food pattern is projected to increase demand for homogenizers, supporting businesses' survival. Over the projection period, it is projected that continuing trends such taste innovation would accelerate the market for homogenizers' growth pattern.

Regional Insights

The market for homogenizers is dominated by APAC. Over the predicted timeframe, growth is likely to persist. Growing food and dairy industries are being observed in developing nations like China and India, which is leading to an increase in demand for homogenizers. The assumption of homogenizers is advised given the population's sizeable expansion, the rise in chronic medical conditions' popularity, and increasing healthcare spending. Due to the region's significant demand for packaged and processed foods from its expanding population, North America is experiencing the fastest growth.



