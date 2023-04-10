RocketX Integrates with XDC Network, Boosting Ethereum Scalability and DeFi Interoperability

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Recently, RocketX has integrated XDC Network, the ethereum's scaling solution and largest blockchain networks, to offer its users the best rates on XRC20 swaps. The integration will allow RocketX's users to make cross-chain swaps between XDC and over 60+ supported blockchain networks. This is yet another milestone in the development of the blockchain ecosystem, which promises to revolutionize the way users transact and interact with digital assets, providing users with the ability to enjoy improved scalability on any EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) based DeFi applications. This means that transactions can be processed much faster, which has significantly improved the transactions per second (TPS) of DeFi applications. Additionally, the integration has also resulted in lower gas fees for users, which makes these applications more accessible to a broader audience. Overall, this integration has boosted Ethereum scalability and DeFi interoperability, allowing for a more efficient and streamlined experience for users.

RocketX has quickly become a go-to platform for cross-chain swaps, offering better rates than its competitors, thanks to its intelligent algorithms that consider parameters such as low gas fees, low slippage, and better swap rates. With the integration of XDC Network, users can now swap XDC (XRC20) with all leading blockchains without an intermediary.

"We're thrilled to welcome XinFin XDC network to the RocketX family. Our partnership accelerates onboarding for the next billion users to XDC Network, seamlessly transferring digital assets from 60+ blockchains to XDC Network through 1-click cross-chain swaps," said Davinder Singh, Co-founder, RocketX. Further he added, "This partnership represents a giant leap towards a more inclusive and decentralized future for all."

"We're excited that XDC Network has been integrated within RocketX so that its users can benefit from our enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure," said Matthew Weisenthal, Director of Ecosystem Relations, XDC Network. "This integration represents an important step in our mission to drive the adoption of blockchain technology across a range of industries, and we look forward to working closely with RocketX as they work to deliver more innovative DeFi solutions to the XDC ecosystem."

About XinFin XDC Network

The XDC Network is an enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible blockchain network supporting interoperable smart contracts. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and over 2,000 transactions per second (TPS). Secure, scalable, and highly-efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases.

About RocketX

RocketX is an advanced hybrid CEX & DEX aggregator that makes it easy to compare prices across 270+ exchanges to help traders with the best prices with every Swap while enjoying 100% ownership of their digital assets.

For dApps & institutions, we act as a middleware by simplifying access to global crypto liquidity via a single API for in-app crypto swaps with best prices and 1-click cross chain capabilities.

Value Proposition:

Seamless Interoperability Increased Liquidity Better Price Discovery Improved User Experience Lower Latency Enhanced Security on Crypto Swaps

We are on a mission to enhance interoperability between blockchains and drive mass adoption of crypto by simplifying access to all leading blockchains via single UI and API.

