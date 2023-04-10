Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs Market Will Register a CAGR of 6.75% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,721 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report from Growth Plus Reports analyzes the production, potential applications, demand, major manufacturers, and SWOT analysis of the global fixed-dose combination drugs Market.
The fixed-dose combination drugs Market Report assists in determining the optimum distribution methods for certain products as well as possible markets for future product launches. The report also analyses the purchase and supply trends that influence the market's production strategy. You can get insights into comprehensive TOC, Tables, and Charts presented throughout the report for valuable data, information, important statistics, trends, and detailed competitive landscape information in this market.
Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 6.75% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Key Takeaways:
Market Drivers
The growing use of fixed dose combination drugs in the treatment of infectious and chronic diseases will drive the revenue growth of fixed-dose combination drugs market. Furthermore, the rising demand for fixed dose combination drugs due to their better efficacy, extended product life-cycle management, cost savings, and reduced side effects are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, the development new compounds for treating chronic diseases are expected to support the market's revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global fixed-dose combination drugs market from four perspectives: Product Type, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the global fixed-dose combination drugs market is segmented into rational fixed-dose combination drugs and irrational fixed-dose combination drugs. The rational fixed-dose segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of it provides better efficacy, improved pharmacokinetic and drug resistance, and improved patient compliance and simplifies disease management for chronic diseases like HIV, diabetes, hypertension, asthma, etc.
Disease Indication Segmentation: Based on the disease indication, the global fixed-dose combination drugs market is segmented into respiratory diseases, renal failure, cardiovascular diseases, endocrine diseases, and other chronic diseases. The cardiovascular diseases segment dominates the market because in people at high risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), the fixed dosage combination therapy effectively improves adherence and coverage of key preventive medications.
Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global fixed-dose combination drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market because they have a wide variety of medicines, including rare and specialized drugs that may not be easily accessible at retail pharmacies, and ensure that patients receive their prescriptions in a timely and easy manner.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global fixed-dose combination drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
North America dominates the global fixed-dose combination drugs market with the largest revenue share of the market. The region's advanced healthcare system, the presence of many top players, growing awareness, and advanced research and development on fixed-dose combinations are attributed to North America's significant revenue share in the global market.
Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the global fixed-dose combination drugs market are:
The fixed-dose combination drugs devices market is moderately competitive, with several international players. Key market players focus on technological advancements, research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.
Recent developments:
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
