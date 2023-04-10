Autonomous Robots Market is Predicted to Reach USD 21.2 Billion at a CAGR of 16.90% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

The rising demand for the employment of robots across other mushrooming industries

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Autonomous Robots Market Research Report: By Mode, Product, End-Users - Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 21.2 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16.90% during the assessment timeframe.

Autonomous Robots Market Competitive Analysis

The global Autonomous Robots Market is highly competitive, with several leading players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include:

ABB Ltd.

KUKA AG

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Amazon.com, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

DJI

Blue River Technology

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6912

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 21.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16.90% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The company’s future is likely to witness a promising return on investment and growth Key Market Drivers The rising demand for the employment of robots across other mushrooming industries

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Autonomous Robots Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/autonomous-robots-market-6912

Covid 19 Impact

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the autonomous robots market. On the one hand, the demand for autonomous robots in the healthcare sector has surged as they can help reduce the risk of infection transmission. On the other hand, the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have impacted the manufacturing and distribution of autonomous robots. However, the market is expected to recover in the post-pandemic period, as the demand for automation is likely to increase across various sectors.

Industry Trends

The autonomous robots market is witnessing a rapid evolution, with new technologies and applications emerging every day. The following are some of the major trends in the industry:

Integration with AI and Machine Learning: Autonomous robots are increasingly being integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, enabling them to make more intelligent decisions and perform more complex tasks.

Use of Advanced Sensors: Autonomous robots are equipped with advanced sensors such as LIDAR, RADAR, and ultrasonic sensors, which help them navigate and avoid obstacles in real-time.

Adoption in Multiple Sectors: Autonomous robots are being adopted in multiple sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and agriculture, among others.

Autonomous Robots Market Segmentation

The global autonomous robots market has been segmented based on application, end-user, and region.

By Application, the market has been segmented into logistics and transportation, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others.

By End-user, the market has been segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/6912

Autonomous Robots Market Regional Analysis

The global autonomous robots market has been analyzed for five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market, owing to the presence of several leading players in the region, coupled with the high adoption of automation technologies in various sectors. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of automation technologies in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

These companies are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their market presence and enhance their product offerings.

The autonomous robot market is constantly evolving and witnessing new developments that are shaping the future of the industry. Some of the recent developments in this market are:

Partnerships and collaborations: Several companies in the autonomous robot market are collaborating with each other to develop innovative and advanced solutions. For instance, in 2020, Boston Dynamics and OTTO Motors announced a partnership to integrate mobile robots with legged robots to optimize warehouse logistics. Similarly, in 2021, Sony announced a partnership with ZMP Inc. to develop next-generation autonomous driving technology.

Advancements in AI and machine learning: The development of AI and machine learning technologies is leading to the creation of more intelligent and efficient autonomous robots. For example, in 2020, Boston Dynamics introduced a new robot, "Spot", which can navigate and map its surroundings using AI and machine learning algorithms. Similarly, NVIDIA announced the launch of its Jetson AGX Xavier module, which is designed to power autonomous robots with advanced AI capabilities.

Increased adoption in healthcare: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of autonomous robots in healthcare, particularly in patient care and infection control. In 2020, SoftBank Robotics introduced a new robot, "Whiz", which is designed to clean and sanitize floors in hospitals, offices, and other public spaces.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6912

Emergence of drones: Drones are increasingly being used in various industries, including agriculture, logistics, and healthcare. In 2021, the startup Skydio announced the launch of its new drone, "X2", which is designed for commercial and enterprise use, with advanced AI and obstacle avoidance capabilities.

Focus on sustainability: Autonomous robots are being developed with a focus on sustainability and reducing their impact on the environment. For instance, in 2021, EcoRobotix introduced a new autonomous robot for precision weeding in agriculture, which reduces the use of herbicides by up to 95%.

Overall, the recent developments in the autonomous robot market indicate a growing focus on innovation, collaboration, and sustainability, which are expected to drive the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Related Reports:

Speed Sensor Market Research Report: Information by Technology, By Application and Region —Forecast till 2030

Industrial Sensor Market Research Report: Information By Sensor Type, By Type, By Technology, By End User Industry, and Region Forecast till 2030

Facial Recognition Market : Information by Technology, By Service, By Component, By End User, and Region—Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com