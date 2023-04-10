Tote Bags Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 3.60 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the tote bags market is expected to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2030, which is USD 2.51 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Tote Bags Market is expected to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2030, which is USD 2.51 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Tote bags are handheld bags, often without a handle or strap. They are generally larger than other types of bags or purses, making them perfect for carrying around everyday products such as notebooks, laptops, and clothes. Tote bags come in several materials, colors and designs, from sophisticated and sleek leather to funky and colorful cotton.

Consumers are becoming more fashion-conscious, resulting in augmented consumer spending on personal goods such as tote bags. Tote bags are the fashion products, which demand changes rapidly according to customer preferences and changing fashion trends. Packaging is an important aspect of the products, thereby tote bags are the secondary packaging of the product. Thus, the increase in packaging industry has positively impacted on the growth of the market. There is also a growing trend of using sustainable materials in manufacturing tote bags, which will also enhance the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Tote Bags Market are:

Burberry (U.K.)

Capri Holdings Limited (U.S.)

CHANEL (U.K.)

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l. (Italy)

Double R Bags (India)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy)

KERING (France)

LVMH (France)

Mulberry (U.K.)

PRADA KOREA LLC (Italy)

L.Bean Inc. (U.S.)

Tapestry Inc. (U.S.)

Cross Canvas Company (U.S.)

MARIE THOMSON (U.S.)

LBU Inc (U.S.)

A Smith & Son, Inc (U.S.)

Frontier Bag Company (U.S.)

Recent Development

In 2020, Samsonite International S.A. announced its acquisition with eBags, a leading digital retail specialist in the bag market. With this acquisition, now the company can dominate the online tote bag retail sector. As a result of this, the company has dominated the online retail sector of the global tote bag market.

Opportunities

Surging acquisitions between major market players to strengthen its presence

The surging acquisition between major market players offers numerous growth opportunities. For instance, in June 2019 CAPRI Holdings acquired Versace, a luxury fashion brand. With this acquisition, company are highly focused on broaden its portfolio in the luxury tote bags market. Furthermore, CAPRI Holdings can surge its sales in multiple regions by leveraging Versace's extensive distribution network. This allowed the company to gain 25 percent market share in the overall tote bag market.

Increasing sales of Global Tote Bags Market in specialty stores

The growing sales of tote bags through specialty stores such as factory outlets, airport retail stores, and personal goods stores; hypermarkets, exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, apparel stores, supermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, clubhouse stores will expected to create ample opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth and expansion of the retail industry will positively influence the market growth.

Market Drivers: Tote Bags Market

Growing demand for cotton tote bags

The increasing demand for cotton tote bags among consumers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Cotton tote bags are one of the most popular types of tote bags because these bags are made up of cotton. They are eco-friendly, durable, and can be easily customized according to desired design or logo. Cotton tote bags are perfect for daily use and can be used for a various purposes such as carrying books, grocery shopping, traveling, and many more. Thus, the increasing demand for cotton tote bags is expected to boost market growth.

Increasing demand of eco-friendly tote bags as an alternative to single-use plastic bags

Eco-friendly tote bags have become an alternative to single-use plastic bags because of its eco-friendly nature. The material used in producing eco-friendly tote bags are durable and affordable, making them perfect for consumers. These eco-friendly products have promotional value and potential to improve the environment. Thus, the increasing demand of tote bags as an alternative of single-use plastic bags is expected to drive the market growth.

Tote Bags Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the tote bags market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the tote bags market due to the increasing preference for the tote bags among men and women to carry products in this region. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes will further boost the market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to the increasing rate of working women in this region. Moreover, increasing retail sectors in developing countries such as China and India will further boost the market growth in this region.

Application

Shopping

Casual Every Day

Laptop

Sports

Business and Travel

Personalized

Material

Canvas

Embellished

Fabric

Leather

Faux Leather

Nylon

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Jute

Cloth

Pattern

Printed

Textured

Solid

Size

Large

Medium

Small

Price Range

High

Medium

Low

Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Offline Stores

