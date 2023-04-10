Praxis Tech Launches Merchant Initiated Transactions (MIT)

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Tech Ltd is excited to announce the launch of Merchant Initiated Transactions (MIT), a revolutionary payment processing solution that provides secure, seamless, and convenient checkout experiences for merchants and their customers.

With MIT, merchants can now initiate transactions on behalf of their customers, eliminating the need for manual payment information entry and streamlining the payment process. The feature facilitates "one-click payments" for customers and supports most payment processors using the Card On File option (Tokenization), making payments even more secure.

Merchant Initiated Transactions (MIT) are particularly useful for merchants who have a high volume of transactions, whereby they can securely store their customers' payment information, making it easier to process payments for future transactions. Removing the need for customers to enter their payment details every time. This streamlines the payment process for both merchants and customers, reducing the risk of errors or payment delays, and improving the overall payment experience.

In addition to simplifying the payment process, MIT also provides other benefits, such as increased customer loyalty, higher conversion rates, and improved security of card transactions.

CTO, Guy Karsenti , commented that "MIT is an exciting addition to our payment orchestration platform, and we're proud to be at the forefront of the industry's ongoing evolution. Our dedication to innovation ensures that we'll continue to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that meet their needs in the dynamic payments landscape."

He then divulged that "MIT is just the beginning. It's a key stepping stone on our route to introducing even more exciting new products later in 2023, such as retry for insufficient funds and recurring payments."

Praxis Tech is committed to providing merchants with the most advanced and reliable payment processing solutions, and the launch of MIT is a testament to their ongoing efforts to innovate and improve the payment experience for merchants and their customers.

Visit Praxis Tech to find out about other integrations in place and to learn more about how to Power Your Payments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050164/Praxis_Tech_MIT.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501755/Praxis_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/praxis-tech-launches-merchant-initiated-transactions-mit-301792883.html

SOURCE Praxis Tech Ltd