Automotive Crankshaft Market Key Players & Their Contribution to Global Revenue Growth

Crankshaft is a mechanical device that serves as the heart of an automotive engine. It can convert the linear reciprocating motion of the piston to a rotary motion for engine power transmission. These are widely utilized in the automotive field, including cars, trucks, trains, and other automobiles., A vehicle would not be able to move even an inch without crankshaft, as it is the primary connection between input and output powers.

Crankshafts should have very high fatigue strength and wear resistance to ensure long service life. Furthermore, the automotive crankshaft has several uses in various industrial sectors such as the automobile sector, industrial machinery sector, and printing devices. Asia-Pacific comprises some fastest emerging economies including India and China.

The Global Automotive Crankshaft Market Trends are as Follows:

𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

The global automotive crankshaft market size is expected to begin a period of rapid development as a result of potential improvements in crankshaft technology by some of the top companies in the auto industry. The crankshaft is the most essential component of an internal combustion engine (ICE) as it converts linear motion into rotational motion that powers the vehicle. Many of the leading automotive industry giants have been working on improved crankshaft solutions utilizing new-age technologies and materials. For instance, in March 2020Honda developed a 3D printed automotive crankshaft composed of metal, designed to reduce the final weight of the vehicle as well as improve its fuel efficiency. The company aims at scaling up the production of its novel offering in the next few years. In February 2021, BMW introduced its high-performance cars, the M3 and M4, with naturally-aspirated engines. The crankshaft is forged from chrome molybdenum heat-treated steel, with crankpins connected spherically to allow the bearings to move more smoothly. These innovations are playing an instrumental role in brightening the prospects of this market. Thus, innovation & technological development are driving the market growth.

Top Impacting Factors

Increase in demand for performance engine, innovation & technological development, and growth of tourism sector drive the growth of the market.

High cost of billet crankshaft and high R&D expenditure hinder the market growth.

Rise in demand for manufacturing of crankshaft for passenger vehicles, and increase in disposable income act as an opportunity for the market investments.

Some of the key Automotive Crankshaft Market players profiled in the report include Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler,, Rheinmetall,, NSI Crankshaft,, Sandvik,, TIANRUN CRANKSHAFT,, Thyssenkrupp,, Bharat Forge,, Crower Cams & Equipment,, Farndon Engineering,, Kellogg Crankshaft Company.

Key Segment

By Material

Forged steel

Cast iron/steel

Machined billet

By Type

Flat Plane

Cross Plane

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)