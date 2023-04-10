Breaking Down the Borders: Navigating Cross-Border E-commerce Logistics for Global Business Success

The cross-border e-commerce has the potential to decrease trade barriers while enhancing trade growth.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cross-border e-commerce refers to online trading between businesses such as retailers or brands and a consumer (B2C), or between two businesses or wholesalers (B2B), or between two individuals (C2C). Cross-border e-commerce logistics is usually characterized as online shopping and transactions over the internet, and deliver/receive goods through cross-border logistics. The cross-border e-commerce has the potential to decrease trade barriers while enhancing trade growth. This is most common in developed regions because of the superior infrastructure and regulations of e-commerce. Moreover, unlike B2C e-commerce, cross-border e-commerce requires the integrating of the activities along with the logistics value chain, with the transaction occurring from overseas suppliers through the domestic retailers to consumers. It is mainly a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) process.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 originated in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and since then it has spread rapidly across the globe. The U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which made significant slowdown of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market activities across the globe. Due to the halt on national and international borders, the movement of freight carriers has ceased, and the cross-border E-commerce logistics industry has reported a decline in business. The most common reasons for the decline in growth are movement restrictions, border controls and closures, and health checks., The business of the cross-border E-commerce logistics market has declined, due to the closure of national and international boundaries

Adoption of Blockchain Technology in the Logistics Market

The use of blockchain technology in the logistics market is anticipated to promote the market growth. This technology is used to record digital transactions such as long miles, hours drove, improving security, accuracy, and versatility of data. This helps in prevention of fraudulent freight management operations and manages the elements of freight contracts, and parts management. These benefits of this blockchain technology have prompted many logistics enterprises to use this technology in coming years.

