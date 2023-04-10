PHILIPPINES, April 10 - Press Release

April 8, 2023 Gatchalian files bill to ensure alignment of Basic Ed, Early Childhood Ed to strengthen learning continuity Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill that will ensure the alignment of basic education curriculum and early childhood education (ECEd) to strengthen the learning continuum. Senate Bill No. 2029 amends Republic Act (RA) No. 10410 or the Early Years Act of 2013 to address challenges hounding ECEd in the country. To ensure that children who enter Kindergarten have been taught the necessary skills and essential learning competencies, the proposed measure seeks to align the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Curriculum with the K to 12 Basic Education Curriculum. Currently, RA No. 10410 provides the legal framework for ECCD, but major problems exist. Gatchalian said some of the problems include the inequitable delivery of ECCD services due to the decentralization of the ECCD system and the dependence of the ECCD's quality of service on the financial and budget framework, resources, and political will of the local government unit (LGU). "LGUs should be held more accountable, but at the same time, they should also be supported and capacitated to perform their mandate, especially the poorest municipalities," Gatchalian said. LGUs will be mandated to provide facilities and augment resources for the implementation of ECCD programs. They shall also establish or convert existing daycare centers to child development centers (CDCs). The proposed measure also provides that there shall be at least one national CDC in every city or municipality. According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), there are 65,424 CDCs in the country as of January 31, 2023, and there were 1,260,707 young children enrolled in CDCs during SY 2021-2022, or just around 11% of the estimated population of children aged 0-4 years old. Early childhood education is crucial in the development of young children, said Gatchalian, citing a study that early childhood education and development influences later student performance, where Grade 4 learners who were able to often perform early literacy and numeracy activities with their parents before primary school scored higher in mathematics and science compared to those who were not. Gatchalian further said that equitable ECEd is also an effective strategy for promoting economic growth, as it can narrow early achievement gaps for children from disadvantaged settings and teach fundamental skills needed for the workforce. Pag-uugnay sa Basic at Early Childhood Education dapat paigtingin --Gatchalian Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng panukalang batas na naglalayong mapaigting ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng basic education curriculum at early childhood education (ECEd). Layong amyendahan ng Senate Bill No. 2029 ang Republic Act (RA) No. 10410 o ang Early Years Act of 2013 upang tugunan ang mga hamong kinakaharap ng ECEd sa bansa. Upang matiyak na taglay ng mga papasok sa Kindergarten ang mga kinakailangang skills at essential learning competencies, isinusulong ni Gatchalian sa kanyang panukalang batas ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) at K to 12 Basic Education Curriculum. Sa kasalukuyan, ang RA 10410 ang nagbibigay ng legal framework para sa ECCD pero nananatili ang ilang mga hamon, ani Gatchalian. Kabilang dito ang hindi pantay-pantay na paghahatid ng ECCD services dahil sa decentralization ng ECCD system. Nakabatay din aniya sa political will, financial at budget framework, at mga pondo o resources ng local government units (LGUs) ang kalidad ng ECCD services. "Kailangang paigtingin natin ang papel ng mga LGU at kasabay nito, dapat din natin silang suportahan sa pagpapatupad ng kanilang tungkulin, lalo na ang mga nangangailangang munisipalidad," pahayag ni Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Gatchalian, magiging tungkulin ng mga LGU na tiyaking may sapat na pasilidad para sa ECCD programs. Magiging tungkulin din nila na lumikom ng karagdagang pondo o resources para sa pagpapatupad ng ECCD programs. Mandato rin nila sa ilalim ng batas ang pagpapatayo o pag-convert sa mga kasalukuyang daycare centers na gawing child development centers (CDCs). Nakasaad din sa panukalang batas na dapat magkaroon ng hindi bababa sa isang national CDC kada siyudad o munisipalidad. Ayon sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), may 65,424 na CDC sa bansa batay sa pinakahuling datos na naitala noong Enero 31, 2023. Mayroon namang 1,260,707 na mga batang naka-enroll sa mga CDC noong School Year 2021-2022, katumbas lamang ng 11% ng tinatayang populasyon ng mga batang apat na taong gulang pababa. Tinukoy ni Gatchalian ang mga naging resulta ng pag-aaral kung saan nakitang maganda ang epekto ng early childhood education at development sa performance ng mga mag-aaral. Lumalabas kasi na mas mataas ang marka sa mathematics at science ng mga mag-aaral na nakapagsagawa ng mga literacy at numeracy activities kasama ang kanilang mga magulang bago pumasok sa primary school. Dagdag pa ni Gatchalian, epektibong stratehiya ang ECEd para sa lahat upang magsulong ng paglago ng ekonomiya, lalo na't tinutulungan nito ang mga batang nangangailangan habang nagtuturo ng mga kinakailangang skills para sa workforce ng bansa.