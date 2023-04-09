Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Host Open House and Promote Investments in Black Homeownership and Economic Mobility

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, April 10 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), and the Department of Human Services (DHS) will host an open house for the District-owned home at 850 19th Street NE, which will soon become available for sale to a low-income first-time homebuyer. The event will highlight Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal investments to support housing and economic mobility, including:

  • $13 million to support 600 families in Career MAP
  • $8 million to increase available down payment assistance through Home Purchase Assistance Program
  • $1.5 million enhancement for Heirs Property Services
  • $2 million to increase available funds for Single Family Residential Rehab
     

Throughout the week, the Mayor will highlight how investments in her Fiscal Year 2024 Fair Shot budget proposal support DC’s comeback through investments in housing and bringing back downtown.

To learn more about Mayor Bowser’s FY24 Budget, visit budget.dc.gov.


WHEN:  
Monday, April 10 at 11 am

WHO: 
Mayor Muriel Bowser 
Colleen Green, Acting Director, DC Department of Housing and Community Development
Laura Zeilinger, Director, DC Department of Human Services 
Lachey Staton, Career Mobility Action Plan (Career MAP) Participant  

WHERE: 
850 19th Street NE 
*Closest Metro Station: Stadium-Armory* 
*Closest Capital Bikeshare Station: Maryland Ave & 17th St NE 


Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].  
  

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter. 

