Implant Ninja Revolutionizes the Online Dental Education System

Witnessing his parents achieve financial freedom after immigrating to the United States and becoming dentists, inspired Ivan Chicchon to follow in their footsteps.

So once he graduated from UC Davis, he set out to pursue a dental degree and per his parents suggestion he went on to specialize in the field of prosthodontics.

“I grew up watching my parents hustle. Working odd jobs and and studying hard to make it in a foreign land,” says Ivan.

“So I always thought, if they can be successful here, I owe it to them to carry the torch and succeed on an even greater scale. After all, I can speak the language and am not worried about where my next meal will come from.”

But after going through all the required courses, and spending 11 years in studies after high school, Ivan ended up in a situation his parents had never encountered—he owed a staggering $850,000 in student debt. Not only that, but it was owed at 8% interest.

“I certainly felt a looming sense of doom from the loans. But I always figured I would just work hard and it would be okay,” says Dr. Chicchon.

But just as he graduated and was getting ready to work, he also received news that his first daughter would be born with a life threatening medical condition.

For the first 2 years of her life, they were in and out of the emergency room. And their life was anything but stable.

Luckily, Ivan's wife suggested that he start an online course about topics that he learned about in his specialized training, and that blossomed into a small business that was able to sustain his family and help them pay their student loans.

The online educational start up, known as Implant Ninja, is now a widely recognized and widely used platform for dentists all over the world. Opening soon for enrollment, check out their courses here.

