New Book Highlights How Spiritual Wellness Can Heal in Ways Modern Medicine May Overlook

ZUG, Switzerland, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Torn Between Two Worlds: Modern Medicine and Spiritual Healing" by Shawn T. Murphy explores the spiritual illnesses that can affect individuals and their loved ones, often unrecognized or misdiagnosed by the medical community, and the ways in which we can heal ourselves.

In this empowering guide, Murphy's fourth book on the topic of human dualism, readers are provided a hands-on approach to increasing their spiritual strength and resistance to negativity. Highlighting that the path to fulfillment should be nurtured in childhood, Murphy also provides tips for parenting in a way that may reduce the need for medications or penalties throughout a child's life.

"We are spiritual beings, each and every one of us," Murphy said. "Children are spiritual beings, too, with a purpose in their lives. Too many parents take possession of their children and don't allow them to be who they should be. Many spend a great deal of time trying to undo their childhood."

Murphy's guidance on building mental strength is the result of more than 30 years developing a philosophical lens that bridges the gap between standard mental health approaches and spiritual healing. Murphy has penned three other books exploring his work on establishing a unique framework for human dualism.

"Many books are philosophical in nature, but this book offers actionable guidance," Murphy said. "It brings a lot of aspects together that we haven't seen before and opens the mind to other possibilities."

"Torn Between Two Worlds: Modern Medicine and Spiritual Healing"

By Shawn T. Murphy

ISBN: 978-1-9822-7002-5 (softcover); 978-1-9822-7005-6 (hardcover); 978-1-9822-7001-8 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Shawn Murphy began studying philosophy and spirituality in 1996 after meeting talented clairvoyants at his first week-long spiritual retreat. He studied under them over the last 27 years, investigating spiritual laws and treatments which are reflected in his writing. After moving to Bermuda in 2000, he started publishing his philosophic works in the Bermuda Sun. Following the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, he published a series of six articles speaking out against the rhetoric that had erupted. Shawn was inspired to write the "Torn Between Two Worlds" trilogy, following the stroke of his 20-year-old daughter. This was to share with others the wisdom he has gained in his life's journey that gave him strength in this trying time. Recently, he published the fourth book in the series and then started a spiritual consulting business. To learn more, please visit tornbetweentwoworlds.com.

