Wings and Rings Introduces New Crave-Worthy Loaded Fries for Spring

With spring in full swing, stop into any Wings and Rings restaurant beginning April 10th to try the brand-new limited-time-only loaded french fry offerings!

CINCINNATI, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wings and Rings, the 85-unit club-level sports restaurant and bar franchise, is introducing a new line of crave-worthy loaded french fry items to its menu for a limited time. The new items are a variation of Wings and Rings' natural cut fries with premium toppings and include the Loaded Steak & Queso Fries, the Fire Fries and the Triple Dipper fries.

The Loaded Steak & Queso Fries come topped with seasoned thinly sliced steak, queso, cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos, avocado, roasted corn, tomatoes, scallions and chipotle ranch dressing.

The Triple Dipper is a unique twist on the brand's classic fries, and is served with a trio of dipping sauces including garlic aioli, chipotle ranch, and queso. The Triple Dipper can be ordered individually or as a shareable.

Last, but certainly not least, Wings and Rings is also appealing to spice lovers and is bringing the heat with its new Fire Fries. The Fire Fries are topped with Ghost Pepper Ranch, scallions and flamin' hot dust. The Fire Fries can also be ordered individually or as a shareable.

But that's not all! Wings and Rings is treating dessert lovers and is bringing back the fan-favorite S'Mores Funnel Fries for a limited time. These Funnel Cake Fries are topped with melted, gooey marshmallows, chocolate and Cinnamon Toast Crunch crumbles.

"Fries are a natural companion to the beloved chicken wings, and we know Wings and Rings fans are always looking for new and exciting menu items to try. These indulgent fries feature the things our fans love about our wings – like heat and bold flavors – and take them to the next level with premium toppings. We see each item as a spin on some of our most-loved Wings and Rings staples, from starters to desserts!" said Linsey Case, Associate VP of Marketing at Wings and Rings.

With spring in full swing, Wings and Rings' new French fry offerings make for the perfect snack to share on game day. These new items will be available from April 10, 2023, through May 28, 2023, so try them while you can!

For more information about Wings and Rings and its menu offerings, visit the brand's official website at: https://www.wingsandrings.com/ or follow them on social media @WingsAndRings

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with crave-worthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit http://www.WingsandRings.com and http://www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, jmaw@hellomainland.com

SOURCE Wings and Rings