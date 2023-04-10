Canola Oil Market Share, Size, Leading Companies, Industry Trends, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

The report has segmented the global canola oil market on the basis of application, packaging and region.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖″, The global canola oil market size reached 28.3 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 31.0 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.38% during 2023-2028.

Canola oil represents an edible vegetable oil that is extracted from rapeseed, which belongs to the Brassicaceae family. It acts as a rich source of monosaturated fats, vitamin E, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, etc. As compared to other vegetable oils, canola oil contains lower amounts of saturated and trans-fats. Consequently, it provides several health benefits, such as improving metabolism, reducing inflammation, assisting in the overall development of infants, protecting against heart attacks and strokes, etc. In addition to this, canola oil is extensively utilized in the preparation of several food products in both the commercial and the residential sectors.

Canola Oil Market Growth and Development:

The increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and the rising consumer health consciousness are primarily driving the canola oil market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of this oil as a cooking oil and salad dressing, as it contains a high amount of oleic acid that assists in lowering the cholesterol levels present in the body, is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of canola oil in the personal care industry, owing to its anti-aging properties, which help in reducing fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating popularity of canola oil for baking, stir-frying, grilling, sautéing, salad dressing, and shortening is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for plasticizers to offer higher velocity is stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, it is also used as livestock feed for providing fiber, vitamins, and minerals to the animals, which is anticipated to fuel the canola oil market over the forecasted period.

Canola Oil Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the canola oil market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Associated British Foods plc

• Jivo Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

• Arla Foods AmbA

• Richardson International Limited

• Cargill, Inc.

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• Bunge Limited

• Wilmar International Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Application:

• Cooking

• Processed Foods

• Lubricants

• Personnel Care

• Biofuels

• Others

Breakup by Packaging:

• Cans

• Drums

• Bottles

• Pouches

• Others

Regional Insights:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

