Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,160 in the last 365 days.

Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Sells Used Jeep Grand Cherokee L Vehicles in Providence, RI

Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has a large selection of used vehicles for sale, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, a spacious SUV with numerous features.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is pleased to announce that they offer the used Jeep Grand Cherokee L for sale on their Providence, RI used vehicle lot. This SUV features a third row for seating, allowing greater flexibility in the number of passengers individuals can drive.

Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram offers an extensive selection of used vehicles for sale, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, a comfortable SUV with plenty of features that make drives safer and more comfortable for the driver and passengers. The SUV features the most luxurious interior, with fully adjustable front seats, ambient LED lighting, and built-in massage. Drivers can customize the interior layout to accommodate more passengers or fold the seats down to maximize storage for longer road trips.

Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram encourages interested parties to schedule a test drive of a used Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUV to see what the vehicle offers. Their team will help buyers secure the necessary financing to drive off the lot with a used SUV with plenty of comfortable features for long and short trips.

Anyone interested in viewing the used Jeep Grand Cherokee L in Providence, RI can find out more by visiting the Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram website or calling 1-401-208-2155.

About Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram: Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a full-service dealership providing an extensive selection of new models to ensure buyers can find one that fits their needs and budget. They also feature a used car lot stocked with used makes and models at varying prices. The dealership has a service center to provide their customers with necessary maintenance and repairs to keep their vehicles in good working condition.

Company: Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Address: 625 Taunton Ave.
City: East Providence
State: RI
Zip code: 02914
Telephone number: 1-401-208-2155

Mr. Jay L'Archevesque
Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
+1 401-208-2155
sales@elmwoodcdjr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Sells Used Jeep Grand Cherokee L Vehicles in Providence, RI

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more