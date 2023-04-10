Powering Up Your Ride: The Science and Technology Behind Automotive Lead Acid Batteries

The flooded lead-acid battery is cheaper than VRLA batteries in terms of value and ideal for traction, starter, lighting, and ignition (SLI).

PREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lead-acid battery is made up of lead and lead oxide plates, immersed in a sulphuric acid solution. It transforms chemical energy into electrical power during the discharge cycle. These batteries have significant use in automobiles for starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) purposes. It also supplies voltage to vehicle accessories such as air conditioners, radio, music players, wipers, and charging plugs. Different types of lead-acid batteries are used in automobiles. For example, flooded lead-acid batteries contain free electrolytes to move around the battery encasement, upon charging the acid and lead plates react to electricity. The flooded lead-acid battery is cheaper than VRLA batteries in terms of value and ideal for traction, starter, lighting, and ignition (SLI).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive lead-acid battery market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the challenges of the automotive lead-acid battery market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the automotive lead-acid battery market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed automotive lead-acid battery market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

The advancement of alternative fuel vehicles has increased the demand for battery-operated and hybrid vehicles. In addition, to reduce crude oil consumption, automotive emissions, and air pollution, government authorities across the globe have adopted and implemented favorable policies, which promote the use of electric vehicles.

For instance, Mahindra & Mahindra announced in 2021 that they are planning to invest $ 402 million in electric vehicles in the next 3 years and has set a goal to put 500,000 electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2025. Thus, all these new development in the electric vehicles sector act as an opportunity for the growth of the automotive lead-acid battery market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

SLI

Micro Hybrid Batteries

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Flooded

Enhanced Flooded

VRLA

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

OEM

Aftermarket

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Hybrid Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Light Motor Vehicles

Heavy Motor Vehicles

Key Players - Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd, Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. SAOC, C&D TECHNOLOGIES, Robert Bosch GmbH, EnerSys Inc, Samsung SDI Company Limited, Trojan Battery Company, NorthStar Battery Company LLC.