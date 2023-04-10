Process Analytics Market Research Report | Industry Forecast & Size USD 18.6 Billion by 2031

Process Analytics Market Research

Process analytics market expansion is being positively impacted by an increase in task-level automation implementation.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global process analytics market generated $469.86 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 44.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital transformation, rise in adoption of algorithmic business, and increase in implementation of task-level automation drive the growth of the global process analytics market. However, surge in competition from open-source alternatives along with lack of skills and expertise restrains the market growth. On the other hand, the focus on improving the customer experience present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on application, the business process segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global process analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in complexities of modern business processes. However, the customer interaction segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 46.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to need to offer effective and engaging customer experiences.

Based on deployment mode, the on premise segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global process analytics industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. This is due to rise in concerns related to security and privacy. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 46.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to digital transformation and cloud adoption trends.

On the basis of organization size, the large enterprises segment dominated the overall process analytics market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to process analytics solutions enabling enterprises to monitor and regulate complex business and Information Technology (IT) processes.

However, small and medium size enterprise segment is expected to witness highest growth as various SMEs industries from different domains have been trying to build process system infrastructures that are more dynamic, agile, and cost-efficient, which is expected to further fuel the growth of the global process analytics industry.

Region wise, the process analytics market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing digital landscape of the region and rise in initial adoption of advanced process analytics technology by the manufacturing enterprises. However, owing to its growing adoption of process analytics in manufacturing and IT & telecom sector across the developing countries in this region, is anticipated to drive the industry growth for the processing analytics market in Asia-Pacific region.

The key players profiled in the process analytics market analysis are Celonis, Fluxicon BV, Icaro Tech, Kofax Inc., Logpickr, Scheer GmbH, Worksoft, Inc., Minit, Monkey Mining BV, and ABBYY. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

