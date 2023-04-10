ProjectPro is a Sponsor at the Microsoft Directions North America 2023 Conference

ProjectPro Conference

UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProjectPro announces its sponsorship and participation in the Directions North America, to be held in Orlando, Florida in Grand Hyatt Regency, from April 16-19, 2023.

As a provider of one of the #1 construction accounting software powered by Dynamics 365 Business Central, they are excited to connect with peers in the community, share their expertise, and collaborate with others at this premier event.

As a sponsor of Directions North America, ProjectPro will have a prominent presence on the exhibit floor, where attendees can learn more about the software and how it can help their businesses streamline project management and improve profitability.

They will be hosting an ISV session for Microsoft partners on April 18, 2023 at 4:15pm, covering the topic “Selling Business Central to the Construction Industry”.

ProjectPro Director Ed Williams said that, "we are delighted to be a part of Directions North America 2023. It is a premier event that provides an excellent opportunity for us to network with our peers and showcase our solution to a diverse and engaged audience.”

“We are excited to share our knowledge and experience with the community, and we look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders at the event”, said Shawn Sauve, VP of Sales at ProjectPro.

Directions North America is one of the top conferences for Dynamics 365 Business Central partners and resellers in North America.

It brings together thought leaders, developers, and business decision-makers to network, learn about Microsoft's latest industry trends and technologies, and discover new opportunities for growth and innovation.

All the attendees can visit Booth #B4 at Directions North America to learn about how ProjectPro can help streamline construction business operations and how businesses can partner with us to expand their offerings.

To learn more about ProjectPro, visit https://www.projectpro365.com or follow @ProjectPro365 on LinkedIn.

