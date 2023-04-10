COTA Receives $8.4 Million to Enhance the CNMI’s Public Transportation 

There were 2,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,614 in the last 365 days.
The Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority (COTA) has announced that it has received $8.4 Million from the U.S. Congress to enhance the CNMI’s public transportation system through the construction of new bus transfer stations, a covered bus parking facility, and the addition of 187 bus stop shelters on Saipan’s fixed-route system.
The source of these funds is from the U.S. Congress’ appropriation through the Community Project Funding (CPF) program, also known as the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.
“We worked closely with Congressman Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan to prepare these fund proposals and we thank him and his team for their advocacy and guidance,” said Special Assistant for Public Transportation Alfreda Camacho Maratita. “The close collaboration, perseverance, and transparency between COTA and Congressman Kilili’s office shows how successful results can be realized to benefit everyone here in the CNMI.”
“The expanded availability and enhanced infrastructure for public transportation benefit everyone in the community,” said Governor Arnold I. Palacios. “I commend COTA, Congressman Kilili, and others whose efforts have secured these funds for the CNMI.”
The funds will pay for the following:
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 appropriated $360.46 million in Community Project Funding (CPF), also known as Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), for 125 projects in 32 States.
