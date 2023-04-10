Advanced Glass Market Revenue to Register Robust Growth in Future by 2027 | AMR

Advanced Glass Market Trend

The global advanced glass market size is projected to reach $103.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global advanced glass market generated $57.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $103.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Advanced Glass Market by Function (Safety & Security, Solar Control, Optics & Lighting, and High Performance), Product Type (Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Toughened Glass, and Ceramic Glass), and End-User Industry (Building & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Sports & Leisure, Optical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027.

Rapid growth of the construction industry, flourishing automotive industry, and surge in need for better infrastructure due to rapid urbanization drive the growth of the global advanced glass market. However, complications involved in the implant and high cost of advanced glass implants hinder the market growth. On the other hand, strict government legislation regarding the use of energy-efficient products and desire to use renewable resources create new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Asahi Glass Co., Advanced Glass & Mirror Inc., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., Koch Industries, Huihua Glass Co. Limited, Saint Gobain, Sisecam Group, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., and Tyneside Safety Glass.

Covid-19 scenario:

The lockdown situation has suspended the manufacturing activities across various industries such as automobile, defense equipment, and electronics, which reduced the demand for advanced glass.

The revenue generated from the building and construction segment is anticipated to decline for a few months amid lockdown as construction activities have been stopped to avoid spread of coronavirus among construction workers.

Advance glass manufacturers across China and India have huge opportunities to grow and generate maximum revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic effect in these countries is receding slowly and governments are now lifting the lockdown to start the industrial activities.

The global advanced glass industry has been segmented on the basis of function, product type, end-use industry, and region. Based on function, the safety & security segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the solar control segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the coated glass segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the laminated glass segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

